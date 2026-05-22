Bank Account Switching Analytics Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $3.84 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bank Account Switching Analytics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The bank account switching analytics market is experiencing significant growth, evolving from $1.65 billion in 2025 to $1.96 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 18.6%. This transformation is driven by a concentrated effort to curb customer churn, heightened adoption of digital banking, and an increasing reliance on customer behavior analytics. Furthermore, regulatory emphasis on transparency and the need for competitive differentiation play vital roles in this market growth.

Projections indicate continued expansion, forecasting a rise to $3.84 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.4%. Factors driving this include a surge in demand for hyper-personalized services, an imperative for swift account switching, and growing implementations of cloud-based analytics. Key trends include advancements in predictive analytics, automated customer journey innovations, integrated data ecosystems, and AI-enhanced switching tools.

The expanding realm of big data analytics is a pivotal force, empowering bank account switching analytics by transforming extensive customer data into actionable insights. This facilitates better retention strategies and optimized decision-making. For instance, Retail Banker International highlighted a remarkable increase in digital engagements by Bank of America clients in 2023, exemplifying the mounting importance of analytics in banking.

Leading companies such as Accenture, IBM, FiServ, and Infosys are at the forefront, focusing on AI-driven churn and switching analytics platforms for competitive leverage. Notable developments include MX Technologies' launch of Customer Analytics and Fabrick S.p.A.'s acquisition of a 75% stake in finAPI GmbH, underscoring strategic expansions and technological advancements in this space.

Geographical analysis reveals North America as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses processing services, predictive analytics, customer insight generation, and AI-driven models aimed at enhancing customer retention and personalization.

The dynamics of the bank account switching analytics market are dictated by the rising need for digital transformation, regulatory changes, and evolving customer preferences. As this sector continues to evolve, financial institutions worldwide are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on analytics-driven insights, thereby enhancing customer experience and operational efficiencies.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Components: Software; Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises; Cloud

Applications: Customer Retention; Customer Acquisition; Fraud Detection; Compliance Management

End-Users: Banks; Credit Unions; Fintech Companies

Subsegments: Various analytics tools and services aimed at optimizing customer retention, monitoring fraud, and enhancing compliance management are covered.

Key Companies Mentioned: Accenture, IBM, FiServ, Infosys, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Bank Account Switching Analytics Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Bank Account Switching Analytics Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Customer Churn Analysis

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Predictive Account Switching Models

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Real-Time Customer Behavior Dashboards

4.2.4 Integration of Analytics With Customer Retention Strategies

4.2.5 Expansion of Data-Driven Personalization in Banking Services



5. Bank Account Switching Analytics Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banks

5.2 Credit Unions

5.3 Fintech Companies

5.4 Financial Service Providers

5.5 Other End-Users



6. Bank Account Switching Analytics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Bank Account Switching Analytics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

FiServ Inc.

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Plaid Inc.

Finastra Group Holdings Ltd.

Equifax Inc.

Experian plc

TransUnion LLC

SAS Institute Inc.

Bottomline Technologies Inc

Backbase B.V.

SunTec Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

MX Technologies Inc.

Tink AB

Apex Analytix Inc.

Synctera Inc.

TrueLayer Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b151qw

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