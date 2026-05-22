Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $5.2 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The optical fiber in-vehicle network market is experiencing rapid expansion, with growth from $2.75 billion in 2025 projected to reach $3.13 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 13.8%. Key factors driving this growth include the surging demand for high-speed data transmission, broader adoption of electric vehicles, the integration of advanced safety systems, and the expansion of infotainment features and complex vehicle electronics.

Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to hit $5.2 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 13.6%. The anticipated demand is underpinned by increased adoption of autonomous vehicles, the incorporation of Ethernet networks, and significant investments in smart transportation systems. Innovations in high-speed communication protocols and advancements in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology are shaping market dynamics.

High-speed in-vehicle data transmission is critical for modern automotive architectures, enabling rapid exchange among sensors, control units, and connected technologies. This demand is propelling the development of optical fiber networks that offer high bandwidth and low-latency communication, critical for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and connected vehicle technologies.

The rise in electric and autonomous vehicles further accelerates market growth. These vehicles depend on complex electronic architecture and real-time data processing, supported by optical fiber networks delivering interference-free communication essential for operational safety. The expansion of electric vehicle sales, projected to surpass 20 million units in 2025, further validates this trend.

Leading market players are focusing on innovations such as multi-gigabit optical automotive Ethernet solutions, which provide high-bandwidth, low-latency communication immune to electromagnetic interference. Keysight Technologies' launch of the AE6980T nGBASE-AU solution in 2025 is a prime example, offering multi-gigabit speeds up to 50G for seamless, EMI-resistant connectivity in compliance with IEEE standards.

North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth. The market spans regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and emerging economies, driven by growing regional automotive industries and increasing technological adoption.

Major players such as Sumitomo Electric Industries, TE Connectivity, Corning Incorporated, and others continue to push the boundaries, ensuring that the optical fiber in-vehicle network market remains a critical component of modern automotive innovation.

Scope:

Products: Optical Fiber Cables, Optical Transceivers, Fiber Connectors, Network Control Modules, Optical Signal Amplifiers

Materials: Plastic Optical Fiber (POF), Glass Optical Fiber (GOF)

Vehicles: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles

Mode: Multi-Mode Fiber (MMF), Single-Mode Fiber (SMF)

Applications: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Data Transmission, Infotainment, Video/Audio Streaming, Safety Systems

Subsegments: Detailing types of Optical Fiber Cables, Transceivers, Connectors, Control Modules, and Signal Amplifiers

Key Companies Mentioned: Sumitomo Electric, Prysmian, TE Connectivity, Yazaki, Corning, Amphenol, Nexans, Hengtong, Leoni, Fujikura

Geographic Coverage: Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, USA, and more. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, etc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.2 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Replacement of Copper Wiring With Optical Fiber in Vehicle Architectures

4.2.2 Rising Demand for High Bandwidth in Vehicle Infotainment and Sensor Systems

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Optical Networks in Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

4.2.4 Expansion of Fiber Based Real Time Data Processing Inside Vehicles

4.2.5 Increasing Focus on Lightweight and Interference Free in Vehicle Communication



5. Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Passenger Vehicle Manufacturers

5.2 Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers

5.3 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

5.4 Autonomous Vehicle Developers

5.5 Others



6. Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Optical Fiber in-Vehicle Network Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Prysmian S.p.A.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Yazaki Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Amphenol Corporation

Molex LLC

Nexans S.A.

Furukawa Electric Co.

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Leoni AG

Fujikura Ltd.

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Belden Inc.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)

BizLink Holding Inc.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Acome Group

ZTT Group

Hitachi Cable

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tl396r

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