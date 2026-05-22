SBC Medical and BLEZ ASIA Celebrate Opening of New Aesthetic Dermatology Section at BLEZ CLINIC in Bangkok





IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the “Company”), a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced that its consulting partner in Thailand, BLEZ ASIA Co., Ltd. (“BLEZ ASIA”) held an inauguration reception on May 21, 2026, to celebrate the opening of a new aesthetic dermatology section at BLEZ CLINIC in the Asok district of Bangkok. The event marks a significant milestone in SBC Medical's efforts to bring high-quality aesthetic healthcare services to the Thai market, with the section's service launch scheduled for June 2026.

Thailand's aesthetic healthcare market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, establishing the country as a premier global destination for medical tourism. Bangkok is home to a sizable community of Japanese expatriates, yet access to aesthetic healthcare services that meet Japanese standards of quality, safety, and hospitality remains limited, and inconsistency in service quality among smaller operators continues to present a challenge. Recognizing both the opportunity and the need, SBC Medical entered into a consulting agreement with BLEZ ASIA, a Japanese-owned company with more than 10 years of medical experience in Bangkok, to bring the expertise developed across SBC Medical's network of more than 250 clinics worldwide to the Thai market. Under the agreement, SBC Medical supports the development of clinical protocols aligned with its quality standards and provides guidance on medical device selection optimized for local skin characteristics and environmental conditions.

The new aesthetic dermatology section will be established within BLEZ CLINIC, which has served the Asok community for more than a decade. Initial services will center on pico laser treatment targeting pigmentation and spot removal. The section will feature a clean, Japanese-style clinical environment staffed with Japanese-speaking professionals, ensuring Japanese expatriates in Thailand can access aesthetic healthcare in a safe, reassuring setting. Located in Asok, one of Bangkok's premier business and commercial districts, the clinic offers convenient access for busy expatriates and working professionals alike.





The inauguration reception was held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at BLEZ CLINIC in the Asok district of Bangkok. Naoki Iida, CEO of BLEZ ASIA, and Yuya Yoshida, Director, CFO, COO of SBC Medical, each took the stage to share their vision for the new section and reflect on the significance of the collaboration between the two companies. A video message from the clinic's attending physician was also screened to warm applause from the assembled guests. The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a toast hosted jointly by the two executives, followed by a networking reception that included a facility tour, giving attendees the opportunity to experience the clinic's environment and equipment firsthand. The gathering brought together stakeholders from within and beyond Thailand, and served as a powerful symbol of the tangible progress achieved through the SBC Medical–BLEZ ASIA partnership.





With the Asok-based section as its foundation, SBC Medical and BLEZ ASIA plan to build a trusted reputation among Japanese expatriates in Thailand before expanding to the broader Thai market and, ultimately, to customers across ASEAN. Guided by the perspective that "medical quality transcends borders," SBC Medical will continue to work alongside BLEZ ASIA to deliver services that are responsive to local needs and culture, creating new value in Asian aesthetic healthcare.

Naoki Iida, CEO of BLEZ ASIA Co., Ltd.:

"Since our founding, we have been driven by the desire to serve Japanese residents and local communities in Thailand. We are delighted that our partnership with SBC Medical, a leader in aesthetic healthcare in Japan, has made it possible to open this long-awaited laser treatment section. By combining the trusted relationships we have built in the local community with SBC Medical's deep expertise, we are committed to delivering high-quality, safe care that our customers will come to rely on for years to come."

Yuya Yoshida, Director, CFO, and COO of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated:

"We initially approached the competitive Thai market with some caution, but our encounter with BLEZ ASIA quickly dispelled those reservations and led us to this exceptional collaboration. We see tremendous potential in Thailand's growing aesthetic healthcare market and are embracing the challenge with enthusiasm. Building on the momentum of this launch, we will steadily expand our presence, starting with Japanese expatriates in Thailand, and ultimately reaching customers across Asia, delivering consistently high-quality, safe aesthetic healthcare and creating lasting value in the region."

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” “targets” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Hikaru Fukui / Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

Akiko Wakiyama / Chief Public Relations Officer; E-mail: pr@sbc.or.jp

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