Betsuna launches as new online sportsbook, casino and bingo brand, powered by ProgressPlay

Valletta, Malta, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betsuna, a new online sportsbook, casino and bingo brand, has launched in the UK and Ireland. The brand is operated by ProgressPlay Limited, which is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (account number 39335) and the Malta Gaming Authority (licence MGA/B2C/231/2012).



Betsuna brings sports betting, casino and bingo together under a single brand. Players get a full sportsbook, thousands of slots, live dealer tables and bingo rooms, all on one account.



Players can sign up at:



Global homepage: www.betsuna.com

UK players: www.betsuna.com/en-gb

Irish players: www.betsuna.com/en-IE



The UK and Ireland are the headline markets at launch, with localised sites for each. Players in other European markets can also access the brand through ProgressPlay’s Malta Gaming Authority licence, with localised payment methods and multilingual support in place.



A spokesperson for Betsuna, said:



“There are plenty of sportsbooks and plenty of casinos, but it’s rare to find a brand that does sportsbook, casino and bingo well at launch. We didn’t want to bolt anything on as an afterthought. At Betsuna, all three sit on the same platform with one account and one wallet, and players get the full experience from the first deposit, whether they are here for the football, the slots, or a bingo card.”



A spokesperson for ProgressPlay added:



“Betsuna is exactly the type of brand the platform was built for. It runs sportsbook, casino and bingo across the UK, Ireland and wider European markets, with the player experience as the priority from the start. We are pleased to be powering the launch.”



New players in eligible markets can claim a welcome offer:



Sportsbook: Bet £/€/$10, Get £/€/$50 Free Bet

Casino: 100% up to £/€/$100 plus 50 Free Spins on Bigger Bass Splash

Bingo: Deposit £10, get £20 Bonus (UK only)



ProgressPlay Limited holds the UK Gambling Commission licence (account number 39335) covering UK customers, and the Malta Gaming Authority licence (MGA/B2C/231/2012) covering other regulated European markets. Responsible gambling tools are available in every player account, including deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.



ENDS

About Betsuna

Betsuna is an online sportsbook, casino and bingo brand offering sports betting, slots, live dealer games and bingo rooms to players in the UK, Ireland and other regulated European markets. The brand is operated by ProgressPlay Limited and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (account number 39335) and the Malta Gaming Authority (licence MGA/B2C/231/2012). Find out more at www.betsuna.com.

About ProgressPlay

ProgressPlay Limited is an iGaming platform provider, incorporated in Malta (company registration C 58305). The platform powers branded sportsbook, casino and bingo sites for operators across regulated markets, with player management and compliance handled in-house.

Media contact

Thomas Jones

Betsuna

Email: press@betsuna.com



https://thenewsfront.com/betsuna-launches-as-new-online-sportsbook-casino-and-bingo-brand-powered-by-progressplay/