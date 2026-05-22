Ebola Outbreak “Spreading at Alarming Speed,” WHO Warns — Growing Global Health Emergencies Highlight Rising Need for TOMI’s SteraMist Technology

FREDERICK, Md., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today highlighted the growing importance of advanced environmental disinfection solutions as global health officials raise alarms over the rapidly escalating Ebola outbreak in Central Africa.

The World Health Organization (“WHO”) has stated they are “deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic” as the outbreak continues to expand across multiple regions. The outbreak, now classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, reportedly involves more than 500 suspected cases and over 130 fatalities centered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”) and Uganda. WHO officials have also warned that the outbreak is expected to continue for months, raising concerns that strained healthcare systems, population displacement, and limited containment infrastructure could accelerate transmission risk.

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a highly dangerous virus for which there is currently no broadly available approved vaccine, increasing urgency surrounding containment efforts and infection control preparedness.

“As health authorities warn about the speed, scale, and expected duration of this Ebola outbreak, organizations around the world are being reminded that infectious disease preparedness is no longer optional,” said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO at TOMI Environmental Solutions. “Institutions are increasingly recognizing the need for scalable, rapid-response decontamination systems capable of addressing evolving biological threats.”

TOMI has previously successfully helped contain an Ebola outbreak in West Africa. In collaboration with the WHO and supported by a USAID 'Fighting Ebola: A Grand Challenge for Development' grant, TOMI deployed SteraMist to help contain the spread of the virus. Teams utilized the system to secure high-risk "red zones" and safeguard healthcare personnel during the critical donning and doffing of protective gear. This application successfully prevented cross-contamination in the field, establishing SteraMist as a trusted partner in global health security.

TOMI continues to support customers across healthcare, life sciences, hospitality, transportation, government, defense, and commercial sectors with technologies designed to help organizations rapidly respond to infectious disease threats and environmental contamination risks.

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the emergency sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com