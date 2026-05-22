Doba Enhances Doba Pilot, an AI Dropshipping Assistant for Product Sourcing and Workflow Automation

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doba, a U.S.-focused dropshipping platform, today announced an upgraded version of Doba Pilot, its AI-powered dropshipping assistant officially launched in April. The latest update improves Doba Pilot’s AI product sourcing and knowledge Q&A capabilities, helping online sellers more easily navigate product discovery, store setup, product listing and platform workflows.

For entrepreneurs looking to start a dropshipping business with AI or identify more promising dropshipping product opportunities, Doba Pilot delivers guided support across key stages of the selling process. The assistant is designed to make dropshipping more beginner-friendly by removing guesswork around what to sell, how to prepare a store and which steps to take before publishing products online.

Doba Pilot supports sellers through a conversational interface that connects product research, AI-assisted market insights, Shopify store setup, store authorization, product syncing, pricing configuration, listing title optimization and platform-related guidance. With this upgrade, Doba further strengthens Doba Pilot as a workflow-oriented AI dropshipping assistant for sellers who want more structured support from product discovery through store execution.

Key capabilities of the upgraded Doba Pilot include:

Market Scout: Market Scout combines external market signals, including Amazon marketplace data and Google Trends, with AI-assisted industry trend analysis to provide more data-driven product research insights. Before selecting products, users can better evaluate niche demand, competitive conditions and potential market opportunities. Sellers can also explore trending niches or receive category recommendations based on their preferred niche direction, helping them make more informed sourcing decisions.

Smart Product Sourcing: After identifying potential market opportunities, sellers can search and filter products across multiple dimensions within Doba. The assistant helps users connect market insights with available product options, making it easier to narrow down products that may align with demand signals, pricing expectations, inventory considerations and business goals.

Store Setup and Workflow Automation: Users can set up and authorize Shopify stores, manage store connection status and sync selected products to connected stores through guided steps within the assistant experience.

Listing Optimization: Doba Pilot helps sellers configure pricing rules and optimize product listing titles to support clearer, more searchable product pages and more efficient publishing workflows.

Full-Scenario Knowledge Q&A: Users can ask questions related to Doba platform rules, operating procedures and common workflow issues, receiving direct guidance within the assistant experience without needing to search across separate help materials.

“AI-assisted workflow automation is becoming increasingly important for e-commerce sellers,” said Mandy Ji, CEO of Doba. “Many sellers entering dropshipping need more than a product catalog — they need clearer guidance on what to sell, how to set up a store and what steps to take next. With this upgrade, Doba Pilot is becoming a more practical assistant for product discovery, platform guidance and day-to-day dropshipping decisions.”

This update reflects a broader shift in e-commerce toward AI-assisted workflows. As more sellers look for AI dropshipping tools that can support product research, listing optimization, workflow automation and operational guidance, Doba Pilot is positioned to enable users to move from product discovery to store execution with more structured support.

Doba currently supports integrations across multiple e-commerce sales channels and works with suppliers across a wide range of product categories, including suppliers that fulfill orders from U.S.-based warehouses. By combining supplier access, channel integrations and AI-assisted workflow guidance, Doba aims to help sellers reduce friction in the early stages of building and managing an online dropshipping business.

The upgraded version of Doba Pilot is now available to eligible Doba users. To learn more, visit ai.doba.com.

About Doba

Doba is an AI-powered, U.S.-focused dropshipping platform that combines 1M+ SKUs, U.S.-warehouse product options, fast domestic shipping support, and smart automation tools. With multi-channel integrations, real-time inventory sync, optional after-sales protection, and Doba Pilot, its AI-powered dropshipping agent, Doba helps sellers source products, create listings, fulfill orders, and manage operations more efficiently while reducing operational and fulfillment-related risks. For more information, please visit www.doba.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1d8780b-1821-4495-ab64-45fa9c2bd429