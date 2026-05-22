"Ark Plan" Renamed to "Binance Plan": Baiya International Group Inc. Establishes $1 Million Strategic BNB Position

Shenzhen, China, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BIYA) (“Baiya” or the “Company”), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that its digital asset strategy, formerly known as the "Ark Plan," has completed its initial allocation following a public vote conducted through the Company’s official X platform, in which Binance Coin (BNB) received approximately 89.2% support. Effective immediately, the strategy has been renamed the "Binance Plan." This rebranding reflects the Company’s strategic focus on the long-term value of the Binance ecosystem and aims to further advance the Company’s structured capital layout with a clearer brand identity.

With the initial phase of execution concluded, the Company has entered a period of rule-driven, systematic operation. This initiative operates in accordance with the structured framework approved by the Board of Directors, with key developments highlighted below:

1. Full Capital Deployment and Establishment of Core Position

The Company’s initial $1 million in dedicated funds has been fully deployed for the spot acquisition of Binance Coin (BNB), marking the formal establishment of a strategic core position. This milestone reflects the Company’s transition from reacting to short-term market sentiment toward a long-term allocation in core assets with significant strategic scalability.

2. Activation of Four Dynamic Algorithmic Strategies (A-D)

Following the establishment of the position, the Company has concurrently activated four parallel dynamic algorithmic strategies (A, B, C, and D):

Strategy A – Incremental Realization: For every 1% increase in asset price, the corresponding revenue portion may be sold. This approach is intended to maintain principal exposure while realizing long-term gains.

– For every 1% increase in asset price, the corresponding revenue portion may be sold. This approach is intended to maintain principal exposure while realizing long-term gains. Strategy B – Range Arbitrage: Sell at a 1% gain and repurchase at a 1% retracement. This strategy is designed to capture premiums in sideways markets through recurring wave-trading.

– Sell at a gain and repurchase at a retracement. This strategy is designed to capture premiums in sideways markets through recurring wave-trading. Strategy C – Momentum Enhancement: Sell at a 2% gain and repurchase at a 1% retracement. This approach is designed to maximize returns during upward trends by capturing larger price swings.

– Sell at a gain and repurchase at a retracement. This approach is designed to maximize returns during upward trends by capturing larger price swings. Strategy D – Defensive Optimization: Sell at a 1% gain and repurchase at a 2% retracement. This strategy is intended to utilize asymmetric trading intervals to systematically lower long-term holding costs.





3. Implementation of the "Token-Stock Synergy" Value Loop

The Company plans to allocate 50% of the realized revenue generated during the execution process to the potential repurchase of Company shares, subject to market conditions, applicable law, and Board authorization. Through this pathway, the Company seeks to align digital asset strategy execution with its broader long-term shareholder value objectives.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Baiya, commented, "The renaming of the 'Binance Plan' and the establishment of our initial position represent milestones in Baiya’s construction of a new structured capital framework. We are not just allocating assets. We are operating a transparent, verifiable capital return system. As we maintain: ‘BIYA sets the sail, the market takes the helm.’ We believe this logic will serve as a stable 'ballast' for the Company’s value growth."

The Company intends to provide timely updates regarding trading feedback, mechanism performance, and future developments via social media channels, including X, Tiger Community, and Futu.

About Baiya International Group Inc.

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.baiyainc.com/investors-overview.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, growth initiatives, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or expected performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including, without limitation, risks related to the Company’s operations in China, its contractual arrangements with its variable interest entity, evolving regulatory developments, liquidity and capital resources, repayment of loan receivables from third parties, remediation of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, and the Company’s ability to execute its business and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to carefully review the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F, including the section captioned “Item 3.D. Risk Factors” and the Company’s other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

For further information, please contact:

Baiya International Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +86 0769-88785888

Email: info@biyainc.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com