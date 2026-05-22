Vascular Closure Devices Market Set to Surge to USD 4.08 Billion by 2035, Growing at 7.85% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “SNS Insider reported that global Vascular Closure Devices Market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.85% during 2026–2035.”

There are strong trends indicating an increased and sustained growth in the global market for VCDs, owing to the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the world that causes about 17.9 million fatalities every year, as per the estimates from WHO, leading to an increase in the number of interventions involving the use of arterial and venous access.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 1.92 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 4.08 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.85%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Vascular Closure Devices Market was valued at USD 0.552 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.007 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.19% during 2026–2035.

The United States accounts for the largest market of Vascular Closure Devices globally due to the highest number of interventional procedures of heart disease worldwide, where more than 1.5 million cardiac catheterization procedures are carried out every year.

The Europe Vascular Closure Devices Market is estimated to be USD 0.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% during 2026–2035.

European countries represent a mature and technologically sophisticated market for VCDs, as they have an annual PCI per capita of more than 1,600 in Germany. This translates into being the highest per-capita consumption of VCD globally. Transition from CE to MDR regulations in Europe has brought about higher regulation standards for VCD production without neglecting the need for clinical evidence.

Rising Interventional Cardiovascular Procedure Volumes to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The major structural growth factors that drive the Vascular Closure Devices market include the rising global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases resulting in a high demand for interventions in cardiology with more than 17.9 million annual deaths from CVDs on a global scale along with the fast-paced development of transcatheter intervention programs globally such as transcatheter valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure, and transcatheter mitral valve repair programs.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Incorporated

Haemonetics Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Cordis (Cardinal Health)

Vasorum Ltd.

INVAMED

Vivasure Medical Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Vascular Solutions (Teleflex)

TZ Medical Inc.

Transluminal Technologies LLC

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Tricol Biomedical Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Active Approximators accounted for the largest market share of 54% in 2025 driven by their superior hemostasis reliability, broad clinical applicability across femoral arterial access sizes globally. Large-Bore Closure Devices expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to endovascular aneurysm repair and other structural heart interventions where reliable large-bore access site management is essential.

By Access Type

The femoral access segment dominated the vascular closure devices market in 2025 due to its widespread use in complex cardiovascular and peripheral vascular interventions. The radial access segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of radial-first procedural strategies in coronary angiography and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI).

By Procedure

The interventional cardiology accounted for the largest share of the vascular closure devices market in 2025 primarily due to the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction, and other cardiovascular disorders globally. The endovascular surgery segment is projected to be the fastest-growing procedure segment during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for minimally invasive treatment approaches for peripheral artery disease, aneurysms, and vascular occlusions.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated with the largest share in 2025 as of TAVR, EVAR and complex PCI as their conventional use case have the highest VCD utilisation per case and thus higher device adoption. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers end-user segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of approximately 7.8% as lower-complexity interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures continue to migrate from inpatient hospitals to outpatient ASC settings due in part to new CMS reimbursement codes.

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Regional Analysis:

In 2025, North America was the leader in the global market of Vascular Closure Devices market, accounting for nearly 42.67% of the total revenue generated across the globe, majorly due to the U.S., which is the leading market for IC procedures.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the highest regional CAGR through 2035 because of fast-growing infrastructure for medical care, increased burden of cardiovascular diseases in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with rising awareness of minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures and investments by governments into Catheterization Laboratory capacity.

Recent Developments:

February 2025 : Teleflex entered a definitive agreement to acquire Biotronik's Vascular Intervention business, complementing its MANTA Large Bore Closure device portfolio and strengthening its competitive position in the rapidly growing structural heart access site closure market.

: Teleflex entered a definitive agreement to acquire Biotronik's Vascular Intervention business, complementing its MANTA Large Bore Closure device portfolio and strengthening its competitive position in the rapidly growing structural heart access site closure market. August 2025: Abbott Laboratories launched a new vascular closure device designed to enhance patient recovery times and reduce access site complications, reflecting Abbott's sustained commitment to VCD portfolio innovation and its strategy to maintain leadership in both small-bore and large-bore closure segments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT TYPE & DEVICE TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across passive and active vascular closure systems, including collagen-based, suture-mediated, clip-based, sealant-based, and next-generation bioresorbable closure technologies.

– helps you understand adoption trends across passive and active vascular closure systems, including collagen-based, suture-mediated, clip-based, sealant-based, and next-generation bioresorbable closure technologies. PERCUTANEOUS & ACCESS SITE CLOSURE METRICS – helps you evaluate utilization trends for femoral artery and radial artery closure devices, along with innovation in percutaneous vascular closure systems improving procedural efficiency and patient recovery.

– helps you evaluate utilization trends for femoral artery and radial artery closure devices, along with innovation in percutaneous vascular closure systems improving procedural efficiency and patient recovery. CLINICAL APPLICATION & PROCEDURAL DEMAND METRICS – helps you analyze closure device adoption across cardiology catheterization, interventional radiology, peripheral vascular intervention, EVAR, neurovascular procedures, electrophysiology, and ambulatory surgical centers.

– helps you analyze closure device adoption across cardiology catheterization, interventional radiology, peripheral vascular intervention, EVAR, neurovascular procedures, electrophysiology, and ambulatory surgical centers. PROCEDURAL EFFICIENCY & HEMOSTASIS PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess improvements in hemostasis achievement time, patient ambulation speed, procedural success rates, and reduction in post-procedure hospitalization duration.

– helps you assess improvements in hemostasis achievement time, patient ambulation speed, procedural success rates, and reduction in post-procedure hospitalization duration. PATIENT SAFETY & CLINICAL OUTCOME METRICS – helps you identify trends in reducing access-site complications, hematoma formation, bleeding risks, and overall improvements in vascular intervention outcomes through advanced closure technologies.

– helps you identify trends in reducing access-site complications, hematoma formation, bleeding risks, and overall improvements in vascular intervention outcomes through advanced closure technologies. INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY & MINIMALLY INVASIVE CARE METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by rising minimally invasive vascular procedures, increasing radial access adoption, and growing demand for reliable, fast-recovery vascular closure solutions globally.

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Vascular Closure Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.92 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.85% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Passive Approximators, Active Approximators, External Hemostatic Devices)

• By Access Type (Femoral, Radial, Others)

• By Procedure (Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology, Endovascular Surgery)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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