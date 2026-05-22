Food from the Bar Campaign Provides 640,000 Meals for North Texas Children This Summer

Dallas, TX, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the North Texas legal community wrapped up another impactful Food from the Bar campaign this spring, generating the equivalent of 640,000 nutritious meals for children and families who face heightened food insecurity during the summer months. As schools close and access to free and reduced-price meals declines, law firms and legal departments across the region stepped forward with donations, food drives, and volunteer hours to help fill the gap. Since its launch in 2019, the campaign has now provided more than 3 million meals.

“This campaign shows what happens when a community uses its collective influence for good,” said Johnny Jenkins, strategic initiatives manager for the North Texas Food Bank. “Every firm that participated helped ensure that kids across North Texas have the nourishment they need during a season when many families feel the strain most acutely. Their leadership is making a tangible difference.”

This year’s effort raised $208,578, collected 3,947 pounds of food, and contributed 212 volunteer hours. The campaign concluded with a recognition event in May honoring standout participants:

Partner 4 Hope Award (Top Team Per Capita) – Simon Greenstone Panatier PC

– Simon Greenstone Panatier PC Power of Attorney Award (Top Team Overall) – Dallas Trial Lawyers Association

– Dallas Trial Lawyers Association New Counsel Award – Walters Balido & Crain Haynes & Boone

– Walters Balido & Crain Haynes & Boone #RaiseTheBar Award (Most Active Social Media Campaign) – Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel

– Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel Can-Do Award (Most Food Collected) – Bank of America Legal Department

– Bank of America Legal Department Collective Force Award (Most Volunteers) – Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel

– Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel Broadest Appeal Award (Most Diverse Involvement) – The Law Offices of Dean Omar Branham & Shirley

“We are deeply grateful for the legal community’s commitment to standing with children and families during the toughest months of the year,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their generosity helps us respond to a growing need in our region. With Texas again leading the nation in food insecurity and 1.3 million of our North Texas neighbors facing hunger — including one in five children — this support ensures kids can enjoy their summer with the healthy meals they deserve.”

Participating firms and organizations included:

Originally launched as Partners 4 Hope, the campaign was rebranded as Food from the Bar in 2024 to reflect its expanded collaboration with legal associations, including the Dallas Bar Association and the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association.

For more information, visit ntfb.org/food-from-the-bar.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 118 million physical meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

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