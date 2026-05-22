iLending Industry Insights – State of Auto/Car Loan Refinance

Englewood CO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLending, the nation’s leader in automotive refinancing, has released its Spring 2026 update on the State of the Auto Refinance Industry. This biannual report merges proprietary data from iLending’s national platform with macroeconomic and automotive market trends to deliver a comprehensive view of refinancing activity and what lies ahead for consumers, lenders, and industry stakeholders.

As the economy moves through 2026, the landscape is defined by a mix of moderating but fluctuating inflation, elevated borrowing costs relative to pre-pandemic norms, and continued pressure on household budgets. In this environment, auto loan refinancing remains one of the most immediate and practical tools available to consumers seeking financial flexibility.

“Consumers are no longer waiting for relief, they’re creating it,” said Chad Nordhagen, VP of Marketing at iLending. “Refinancing is one of the fastest ways to improve cash flow without sacrificing mobility. In today’s environment, that matters more than ever.”

Interest Rate Environment Begins to Ease – But Relief Is Uneven

Following aggressive tightening in prior years, the Federal Reserve shifted toward a more neutral stance entering 2026. While rates have come down from their peak, they remain elevated compared to historic norms, and additional cuts remain uncertain.

As a result, many borrowers remain locked into higher-rate loans originated during 2023–2025, even as new loan rates begin to soften. This gap continues to drive refinance demand, shifting the focus from simply securing a lower rate to improving monthly cash flow and payment flexibility.

iLending reports continued strength in refinance demand, as consumers prioritize immediate savings opportunities and better alignment with current financial conditions.

Affordability Pressures Persist Across the Market

Even with modest rate stabilization, affordability remains a major challenge for U.S. consumers. Monthly auto payments remain elevated, and longer loan terms are increasingly common as borrowers look to manage cash flow. Recently, gas prices have surged, placing added strain on budgets, with most analysts expecting elevated prices to persist through July.

At the same time, signs of credit stress are emerging, particularly among sub-prime borrowers, as delinquency rates remain elevated compared to historical norms. These conditions underscore the importance of refinancing as a proactive financial strategy rather than a reactive measure.

Vehicle Values Show Resilience – Timing Matters

Used vehicle values have shown renewed stability and, in some segments, unexpected strength entering 2026. While the steep depreciation seen earlier in the market cycle has slowed, price movement remains sensitive to inventory constraints and macroeconomic conditions.

For borrowers, this creates a more timing-sensitive refinance window. Those with favorable equity positions and strong payment histories may still benefit significantly, while others may see that opportunity narrow over time.

“Vehicle values are behaving differently than many expected,” stated Nick Goraczkowski, President of iLending. “We’re seeing pockets of strength that are creating opportunity but also reinforcing how quickly conditions can change.”

Consumer Behavior Shifts Toward Proactive Financial Management

Consumer sentiment remains cautious, with households across income levels continuing to feel pressure from the cumulative impact of inflation and elevated costs. This environment is driving a shift toward more proactive financial management.

Consumers are increasingly focused on optimizing existing obligations rather than taking on new debt. Auto refinancing has become a practical way to reduce monthly expenses, improve budget flexibility, and maintain financial stability.

Digital Expectations Continue to Rise

Consumers continue to demand seamless, transparent, and efficient digital experiences. iLending is meeting this demand through ongoing enhancements to its Client Digital Experience (CDX), including advanced prequalification tools, streamlined application processes, and personalized savings insights.

These innovations are designed to reduce friction, accelerate decisioning, and provide greater clarity throughout the refinance journey.

Lending Appetite Expands – Discipline Remains

Lender appetite has improved entering 2026, particularly for borrowers with strong credit profiles and consistent payment histories. However, underwriting standards remain disciplined, with heightened emphasis on credit quality and loan performance metrics.

Opportunities remain strongest for borrowers who have improved their credit, maintained stability, and can demonstrate responsible payment behavior. Lenders continue to introduce targeted programs focused on payment flexibility and affordability.

Compliance and Data Privacy

As a trusted leader in auto loan refinancing, iLending remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and consumer data protection. The company continues to operate in full alignment with TCPA requirements, ensuring all communications are conducted with prior written express consent.

Through robust security protocols and ongoing oversight, iLending safeguards client data while delivering a transparent and trustworthy experience. In a competitive and increasingly regulated environment, the company remains committed to doing business the right way.

Outlook for 2nd half 2026: Opportunity Through Action

Looking ahead, iLending expects continued strength in the auto refinance market, driven by improving rate conditions, persistent affordability pressures, and increased consumer awareness. Refinancing remains one of the most accessible and effective tools for improving financial stability in the current environment.

Summary

Based on current conditions, iLending assesses the opportunity to benefit from auto refinancing as:

Strong for near-prime and sub-prime borrowers with improved credit and stable payment history

Moderate to strong for prime borrowers seeking payment flexibility and monthly savings

Time-sensitive for loans originated during peak pricing and interest rate periods

As the market continues to evolve, iLending remains focused on delivering flexible, personalized solutions that help consumers reduce monthly payments and improve financial confidence.

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About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending has facilitated $4 Billion in loans and is the national leader in auto loan refinancing, saving consumers an average of $148 per month on their car payments. iLending has helped thousands of families save millions in payments and over 7% in interest rate reduction on average.

iLending is a national leader in automotive refinancing, leveraging a best-in-class, technology-driven process and strategic partnerships with lenders across the country to deliver highly competitive financing solutions tailored to each client’s needs. By combining advanced analytics with personalized service, iLending helps consumers make informed financial decisions with confidence.

At its core, iLending is committed to empowering families by reducing financial stress and improving peace of mind. The company is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating, reflecting its dedication to transparency, trust, and customer satisfaction. www.ilendingdirect.com

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