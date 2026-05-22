SafeSpace Global Announces New Senior Living Client; Clearview Healthcare Management, Expanding Deployment Across Seven Tennessee Facilities

Knoxville, TN., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation ("SafeSpace" or the "Company") (OTCID: SSGC), a leader in multimodal AI-powered, safety and security solutions, dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, today announced that it has entered into a multi-facility agreement with Clearview Healthcare Management TN Opco LLC (“Clearview”), adding seven additional skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers to SafeSpace’s growing Senior Living portfolio.

The agreement, executed May 15, 2026, includes deployment of SafeSpace’s non-wearable, camera-based elopement-detection platform across Clearview’s Tennessee facilities, with SafeSpace providing installation, monitoring, analytics, and ongoing support under a 36-month term.

Clearview’s Proactive Investment in Safety and Workforce Support

Clearview’s decision to adopt SafeSpace’s technology reflects its continued commitment to elevating standards of care, strengthening staff support, and modernizing safety infrastructure across its rural Tennessee footprint. The SafeSpace platform provides real-time alerts and analytics without requiring residents or staff to wear devices, reducing workflow burden and supporting safer movement throughout the facility.

This investment aligns with Clearview’s broader strategy to enhance workforce readiness and operational resilience; an effort recently recognized by the State of Tennessee’s Rural Healthcare Workforce Development Initiative (RHWDI), which approved Clearview for $225,000 in grant funding for the 2026–2027 program year.

Accelerating SafeSpace’s Growth in Senior Living

We believe the Clearview agreement represents continued momentum for SafeSpace Global as the company expands its presence in the Senior Living and Skilled Nursing sectors. With seven new facilities added, SafeSpace continues to scale its footprint in regulated care environments where safety, compliance, and workforce efficiency are critical.

Under the agreement, SafeSpace will provide:

Real-time elopement-detection monitoring

Cloud-based analytics dashboards

Secure data handling under a fully executed HIPAA Business Associate Agreement

Installation, configuration, and ongoing training

Support for grant-eligible infrastructure and documentation





The deployment is scheduled to align with Clearview’s RHWDI grant cycle beginning July 1, 2026.

Executive Commentary

Scott M. Boruff, CEO of SafeSpace Global, stated: “Clearview’s leadership has demonstrated a strong commitment to elevate its high standards of care in resident safety and workforce support. Their decision to implement non-wearable, AI-enabled monitoring across multiple facilities reflects the growing demand for technologies that reduce staff burden while improving resident comfort. We are pleased to support Clearview as they continue to invest in their teams and their communities.”

Mick Vujanovic, CEO of Clearview Healthcare Management, added: “Our partnership with SafeSpace aligns with our mission to continuously elevate the standard of care in our facilities. The RHWDI grant further supports our commitment to strengthening rural healthcare operations, and SafeSpace’s AI-powered, physical safety platform will play an important role in supporting our staff and protecting our residents.”

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global provides AI-powered monitoring, analytics, and safety-enhancement technologies for healthcare, senior living, and critical-infrastructure environments. The company’s non-wearable platform delivers real-time alerts, operational insights, and compliance-aligned, data handling under HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks.

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

About Clearview Healthcare Management

Clearview Healthcare Management operates skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities across Kentucky and Tennessee, with a focus on quality care, workforce development, and operational excellence in rural communities. The company’s dedication to innovation and continuous improvement has resulted in cutting-edge programs and services that enhance the overall well-being of those under its care.

Clearview Healthcare Management: https://clearviewhcmgmt.com/about/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the deployment of our services in Clearview’s facilities. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com