Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB, under restructuring which took place on 22 May 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, RAB (legal entity code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius; the “Company”) took place on 22 May 2026, the shareholders attending the meeting held 126,364,921 shares, which entitled them to 126,364,921 votes (i.e. 54.05% of votes granted by all shares of the Company).

The following decisions have been taken at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

Consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2025 and independent Auditor’s conclusion except the part of the remuneration report of the Company for the year 2025.

Taken for the information.

Remuneration report of the Company for the year 2025 as the part of the Consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2025.

To approve remuneration report of the Company for the year 2025 as the part of the Consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2025.

Approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2025.

To approve the set of annual financial statements of Company and the set of consolidated financial statements of Company’s group for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Approval of the profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2025.

To distribute the Company’s loss in the total sum of EUR (18 603 291) available for allocation, as follows:

No. Items Amount, EUR 1 Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the reporting financial year (31 December 2025) (10 589 088) 2 Net profit (loss) for the reporting financial year (8 483 480) 3 Profit (loss) not recognised in the income statement - 4 Share-based payment expenses recognised in the profit (loss) statements 469 277 5 Shareholders’ contributions to cover losses - 6 Revaluation reserve of tangible fixed assets - 7 Transfers from legal reserve to cover losses 8 Transfers from share premium to cover losses 9 Distributable profit (loss) total (18 603 291) 10 Allocation to legal reserve - 11 Allocation to reserve for share grants - 12 Allocation to other reserves - 13 Profit allocated for dividends - 14 Profit allocated for bonuses - 15 Retained earnings (loss) carried forward to the next year (18 603 291)

Appointment of the Company’s auditor for the audit of consolidated financial statements for 2026 and 2027 and approval of remuneration

To appoint Grant Thornton Baltic UAB (legal entity code 300056169) as the audit firm of the Company for the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the years 2026 and 2027. To authorise the General Manager of the Company to conclude an audit services agreement under which the fee for services shall be agreed between the parties, but shall not exceed EUR 107,800 (excluding VAT) for the audit of the Company’s consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2026, and EUR 113,000 (excluding VAT) for the audit of the Company’s consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2027.

Provision of information on the implementation of the Strategy of the Company.

Taken for information.

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