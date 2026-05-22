Micron Advances Made-in-America Memory With Manufacturing Expansion in Virginia

News highlights:

Micron starts manufacturing of 1α (1-alpha) DRAM, the most advanced memory ever produced in the United States, at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, supporting American memory production for critical industries including automotive, defense and aerospace, industrial, networking and medical devices

Micron's 1α node, the world's most advanced DDR4 technology, will quadruple the company's DDR4 wafer supply in Manassas, reinforcing a secure domestic source of long-lifecycle DDR4 and LP4 memory for customers

Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra hosts an event today at the Manassas site to celebrate the achievement, with remarks delivered by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Don Scott

Project advances Micron's approximately $200 billion U.S. investment plan, joining major projects in Idaho and New York that will create an estimated 90,000 American jobs and strengthen U.S. economic and national security

MANASSAS, Va., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today is celebrating the start of 1α (1-alpha) DRAM manufacturing at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, an important step in the company's efforts to significantly expand U.S. memory manufacturing. As the only United States manufacturer of memory, Micron is uniquely positioned to strengthen America’s domestic memory supply. The 1α DRAM node, the most advanced memory technology ever produced in the United States, is well suited to long-lifecycle memory for critical applications, including DDR4 and LP4 products. Micron's Virginia manufacturing expansion serves the automotive, defense and aerospace, industrial, networking and medical device sectors that depend on this kind of memory.



Senior U.S. and Virginia officials join Micron at Manassas fab to mark the milestone

Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and other executives will host the event, with remarks delivered by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Virginia Speaker of the House Don Scott. They will be joined by other distinguished guests from the Trump Administration, Congress, the Commonwealth of Virginia and local governments, customers, suppliers, the business community and partners from area academic institutions, nonprofits and other community groups.

Micron's more than $2 billion investment in the expansion and modernization of its Manassas fab, which supports more than 3,100 direct manufacturing and community jobs, is supported by federal, state and local incentives.

"Today's achievement is an important step in Micron's $200 billion investment plan to expand memory manufacturing and R&D in the U.S.," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "It reflects Micron’s enduring commitment to the customers and industries that depend on long-lifecycle memory for critical applications. We are proud to bring advanced 1α DRAM manufacturing to American soil, strengthening domestic supply for U.S. customers and the global markets we serve. We are grateful to President Trump, U.S. Secretary Lutnick, Ambassador Greer, Governor Spanberger, U.S. Senators Warner and Kaine, Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Scott, the Commonwealth of Virginia, General Assembly, Mayor Davis and the City of Manassas, our customers, suppliers, local partners, and communities whose continued support has made this milestone possible."



“We are finally building memory semiconductors in America,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, Micron, the leading American memory company, is building these critical components of semiconductor’s most advanced technologies here in Virginia. Micron’s massive national $200 billion investment will quadruple American production of industrial, automotive, defense and aerospace memory chips. In addition, Micron is bringing leading-edge memory production home to America, continuing the building of our advanced manufacturing resurgence.”



A complete memory portfolio fueling industry in the AI era

Micron's 1α technology, the world’s most advanced DDR4 technology, will support long-lifecycle product needs in parallel with the ramp of the company's leading-edge memory technologies in Boise, Idaho, and Clay, New York, in the years ahead. Micron expects qualified 1α DRAM production from the Manassas fab by the end of calendar year 2026. The more than $2 billion investment will quadruple Micron’s DDR4 wafer supply in Manassas, providing strong support for U.S. automotive, defense and aerospace, and industrial customers.

Micron's memory and storage solutions are at the heart of the AI revolution, and AI-driven demand is reshaping every market Micron serves, from data centers to automobiles to the factory floor. As AI evolves, advanced memory has become a strategic asset, and Micron's full portfolio — from the long-lifecycle memory manufactured in Manassas to the leading-edge memory powering the world's most advanced systems — addresses the full range of customer needs.



Building America's memory future

Micron continues to make rapid progress across its U.S. expansion. The company broke ground on its New York memory manufacturing complex in January, and initial ground preparation activities are ahead of plan. Micron continues to expect initial wafer output at its first Idaho fab in mid-calendar year 2027, and ground preparation has begun for its second Idaho fab. Combined, these projects will create an estimated 90,000 jobs and help meet U.S. economic and national security goals.

To support the growth of the U.S. semiconductor industry, Micron has committed over $325 million to develop the next-generation workforce and strengthen communities across Virginia, Idaho and New York. This investment includes semiconductor curriculum development, community college and university partnerships, registered apprenticeships and other programs aimed at expanding access to semiconductor careers.



In Virginia, Micron's investments include the Micron Registered Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern Virginia Community College and the National Institute for Innovation and Career Advancement, which provides a pathway into full-time semiconductor technician careers, and the 2026 Micron STEM Opportunity Fund with the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, supporting more than 16,000 K-12 students across the region. Veterans are an integral part of Micron's Manassas workforce. Approximately one in 10 Micron team members at the Manassas facility are veterans, supported by partnerships with organizations such as the Department of War's SkillBridge program, the Commonwealth of Virginia, local veteran organizations and in-state military bases.

Photos from the event will be available after 5 p.m. ET here.



U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer:

“President Trump’s tariff program is sparking a manufacturing renaissance by incentivizing companies to build and invest on American soil. Our semiconductor manufacturing base is driving American innovation and creating more resilient supply chains. Today’s $2 billion investment by Micron exemplifies the Made in America agenda that is restoring our industrial base, creating thousands of jobs while safeguarding America’s economic and national security.”



White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett:

“We’re thrilled that Micron is creating great jobs for Americans and bringing cutting-edge technology back to the United States. Their manufacturing expansion in Manassas is terrific news for Virginia and for our country.”



Governor Abigail Spanberger:

"Micron’s expansion in Manassas is a major step forward for Virginia’s advanced manufacturing sector and for strengthening America’s semiconductor supply chain. Reliable access to domestically produced memory is critical for a range of industries. This investment supports good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and reinforces Virginia’s leadership in attracting the technologies and industries that drive our economy and national security.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner:

“This modernization and expansion project allows the Manassas facility to manufacture more cutting-edge semiconductors and creates hundreds of manufacturing and community jobs right here in Virginia. Making more of these chips in America will strengthen our national security and further American competitiveness on the global stage, which is why I am proud to have authored the CHIPS and Science Law that helped make this possible.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done, including through the passage of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductors. I’m excited to celebrate this incredible milestone with Micron and to continue partnering together to advance U.S. innovation, strengthen our supply chains, and grow our economy.”

U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam:

"Semiconductor chips are a vital part of our economy and our daily lives. They are also critical to developing and maintaining state-of-the-art military and aerospace industries. I am proud that Micron's Manassas facility will become the only site in the U.S. that manufactures these important chips. Micron's investment will create thousands of jobs in Northern Virginia and allow our country to stay a technological leader for years to come."



U.S. Rep. James Walkinshaw:

"Micron's expansion in Manassas is exactly the kind of investment in American technological leadership that our national security demands. By manufacturing DDR4 memory right here in Northern Virginia, Micron is ensuring that America is producing the technologies of the future — and our region is leading the way."

Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Don Scott:

"By producing this memory technology here in the Commonwealth, Micron is growing its strategic investment in Virginia and in America's national security. Through workforce development programs and close collaboration with our local partners, Virginia has built an ecosystem that attracts world-class companies like Micron. Expansions like this are why our state remains the best in the nation to do business, and I look forward to continuing to support Micron's growth and the thousands of jobs it brings to our Commonwealth."

Virginia House of Delegates Delegate Michelle Maldonado:

"Micron has been a cornerstone of our community for decades, and today's milestone reminds us why investing in people and in place matters. The most advanced memory technology made anywhere in America is now being made in Manassas — by our neighbors, our veterans, our apprentices, and our students. That is something this community has earned, and it is a foundation we can build on for generations to come.”

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis:

"Manassas has long been a hub for advanced manufacturing, defense and high-wage industries. This $2 billion investment — which supports more than 3,100 jobs — contributes to developing the next generation of our skilled workforce and is inspiring our students to pursue careers in semiconductors. Micron is more than an economic anchor for our city, it is a true community partner, and we are honored to celebrate this milestone together."



Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery:

"Micron's expanded investment in Manassas is a powerful signal to the world that Virginia is the premier destination for advanced manufacturing. Under Governor Spanberger, we are committed to creating the conditions where industry-leading companies like Micron can grow, innovate, and succeed — and where every Virginian has access to the good-paying, high-skill jobs that investments like this create.”

Virginia Secretary of Finance Mark Sickles:

“Micron’s continued investment in Manassas underscores Virginia’s growing leadership in the semiconductor industry. Their commitment not only strengthens our advanced manufacturing base, but also signals to the broader market that the Commonwealth is a premier destination for cutting-edge technology investment. We look forward to working alongside Micron and our public and private partners to expand opportunities across the semiconductor supply chain and ensure Virginia remains competitive in attracting the next generation of innovation and jobs.”

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Micron’s U.S. expansion plans and related construction, Micron’s investment plans, production ramp and output timelines, expected job creation, and government funding and incentives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Mark Plungy

+1 (408) 203-2910

corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact

Satya Kumar

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com