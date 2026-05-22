Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Expanding at 5.16% CAGR Through 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market was valued at USD 12.06 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.16% over the forecast period.

There are many factors that are contributing towards the growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market. These include high demand for PCC in applications like paper & pulp, plastics, paints & coatings, and pharmaceutical industries. Demand for PCC is high because there is a need for lightweight and cost-effective materials globally.





Download PDF Sample of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10190

U.S. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.58%.

The U.S. market for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is among the biggest markets in the world because of its strong industrial base and powerful manufacturing operations. This includes firms like Omya, Imerys, Minerals Technologies, and Mississippi Lime. Increased demand has been observed from various industries such as paper and pulp, plastic, paints, and coating, and pharmaceuticals. The reason behind this is the fact that the country has been producing PCC sustainably using CO₂ recovery and carbonation techniques.

Rising Demand for Lightweight, Sustainable, and High-performance Filler materials Across Different Industries Augment Market Expansion Globally

Some of the other structural factors leading to growth in the market for PCC are the emergence of lightweight, economical, and eco-friendly solutions by industries. This is because many industries are using PCC because it helps improve the brightness, opacity, smoothness, mechanical strength, among other features of their products while at the same time simplifying manufacturing processes as well as lowering costs through the use of lower amounts of raw materials.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Grade

Industrial Grade dominated the precipitated calcium carbonate market with 61.22% share in 2025 due to its widespread use in industries such as paper manufacturing, plastic, rubber, adhesives, sealants, and building materials. Food Grade segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR due to the rising need for nutrient-enriched foods and drinks.

By Application

The Paper & Pulp segment accounted for more than 35.44% market share in 2025 as it acts as a key filler and coating pigment in the production of paper globally. Paints & Coatings segment is expected to record the highest CAGR driven by expanding infrastructure, vehicle manufacturing, and demand for decorative coatings.

By Form

In 2025, the Powder segment had a market share of 56.27% as it is highly favored owing to its easy transportability, stable storage, good dispersibility, and suitability for industrial manufacturing on a large scale. Nano PCC segment is expected to record the highest CAGR due to the growing application in high-performance plastics, specialty coatings, biomedical products, and advanced composite materials.

By Production Process

The Carbonation Process accounted for about 70.02% of all the market's revenue in 2025 due to the cost effectiveness, scalability, particle morphological control, and capability to manufacture highly pure PCC for various applications. Specialty Surface-Treated PCC will post the highest growth in terms of CAGR due to the need for specially tailored functional fillers with improved compatibility and properties.

If You Need Any Customization on Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10190

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region holds the highest share in the worldwide market for Precipitated Calcium Carbonate at 48.52%. However, during the forecast period, the region is expected to lead owing to rapid industrialization, high manufacturing activities, and rising demand for packaging solutions in the paper, plastic, paint, coating, and construction sectors.

The North American region is predicted to have the maximum CAGR for the global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market owing to the rising demand in applications including paint and coating, pharmaceuticals, plastics, specialty papers, and food additives.

Key Players:

Omya AG

Imerys S.A.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co. KG

Shiraishi Calcium Kaisha Ltd.

SCR-Sibelco N.V.

Calcinor S.A.

GCCP Resources Limited

Graymont Limited

Kunal Calcium Limited

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Nordkalk Corporation

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Huber Engineered Materials

Mississippi Lime Company

Lhoist Group

Provale Holding SA

Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Omya AG extended its specialty range of calcium carbonate products by investing in sustainable and ultra-fine precipitated calcium carbonate products that serve high-end applications in packaging, paints, and polymers. The firm further advanced its circular economy model through innovative developments of lower carbon footprints mineral production technologies and recyclable packaging materials through additional production capacity in European and Asian plants.

2025: Imerys S.A. accelerated innovations of its engineered calcium carbonate products for sustainable applications in paper, coatings, and construction industries, as well as carbon reduction strategies for all its industrial mineral productions. Imerys S.A. also innovated further its specialty PCC products for plastics and low VOC coatings to meet growing demands for more environmentally friendly industrial products from Europe and North America.

Buy Full Research Report on Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10190

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Supply Chain & Logistics Metrics – helps you understand transport costs, delivery lead times, warehousing expansion, and disruption risks impacting the global precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market.

– helps you understand transport costs, delivery lead times, warehousing expansion, and disruption risks impacting the global precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market. Competitive & Industry Metrics – helps you evaluate market concentration, R&D investments in nano and surface-treated PCC, strategic partnerships, and production expansion trends across emerging economies.

– helps you evaluate market concentration, R&D investments in nano and surface-treated PCC, strategic partnerships, and production expansion trends across emerging economies. Customer & Demand Metrics – helps you identify PCC consumption patterns across paper, plastics, automotive, pharmaceutical, adhesives, and sealants industries along with regional customer retention trends.

– helps you identify PCC consumption patterns across paper, plastics, automotive, pharmaceutical, adhesives, and sealants industries along with regional customer retention trends. Innovation & Sustainability Trends – helps you uncover advancements in biodegradable plastics, renewable energy adoption, water efficiency, and high-performance PCC particle engineering applications.

– helps you uncover advancements in biodegradable plastics, renewable energy adoption, water efficiency, and high-performance PCC particle engineering applications. Environmental & Sustainability Metrics – helps you assess carbon mitigation initiatives, CO₂ reduction strategies, water conservation integration, and eco-friendly PCC demand growth across packaging and coatings sectors.

– helps you assess carbon mitigation initiatives, CO₂ reduction strategies, water conservation integration, and eco-friendly PCC demand growth across packaging and coatings sectors. Technological & Digital Transformation Analysis – helps you track the adoption of digital supply chain tracking, operational digitalization, and smart manufacturing practices improving efficiency and reducing carbon footprint in PCC production.

Read Other Related Reports:

Calcium Carbonate Market Size & Share Report

Calcite Market Size & Share Report

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Size & Share Report

Composites Market Size & Share Report

Paper Pigments Market Size & Share Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.