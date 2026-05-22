Award-winning HR Software Vendor HiBob Named an ISG 2026 Vendor of Excellence for Human Resources Management System (HRMS)

New York, New York, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI, today announced it has been named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) category for 2026.

Award-winning HR Software HiBob Named Best Human Resources Management System (HRMS) for 2026

Recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, this award evaluates software providers based on product innovation, market presence, user experience, and the tangible value delivered to customers.

A Human Resources Management System (HRMS) is the critical software engine that powers an organization's daily HR operations. It manages essential functions such as employee records, time and attendance, benefits administration, and payroll integration. A modern HRMS goes beyond basic administrative tasks; it automates routine processes, ensures regulatory compliance, and provides HR leaders with actionable data analytics. By streamlining these core operations, an effective HRMS frees up HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives and culture-building.

HiBob's recognition in the HRMS category underscores the platform's ability to deliver robust administrative capabilities while maintaining a highly engaging, consumer-grade user experience.

"Being named an ISG Vendor of Excellence for our HRMS is a proud moment for our team," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob. "We built Bob because we believed that core HR systems shouldn't just be administrative back-office tools—they should be the heartbeat of the organization. This recognition validates our approach to creating an HRMS that not only handles complex global operations flawlessly but also actively fosters a culture of connection and belonging."

In addition to the HRMS category, HiBob was also named an ISG Vendor of Excellence in three other distinct categories for 2026: HCM Suites, HCM Platform, and Talent Suites—a significant expansion from its recognition in just a single category in 2025.

This latest recognition from ISG adds to HiBob's impressive momentum in 2026, following its recent naming as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix, and being recognized as the Best HR Software in Australia.

For more information about HiBob and Bob, visit www.hibob.com.

About Information Services Group (ISG)

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 5,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

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