One of America's Most-Followed Tech Investors Says a Modern-Day Gold Rush May Already Be Happening in Space

Baltimore, MD, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 1800s, prospectors raced west looking for gold. James Altucher says a similar race is happening today, except the prize is hundreds of miles above us and the prospectors are some of the largest companies in the world.

In a new free presentation , the tech expert explains why he believes the buildout happening in space right now may go down as one of the biggest competitive land grabs in modern history.

Why Altucher Calls It a Gold Rush

Altucher’s presentation focuses on something most casual observers haven’t noticed. Thousands of satellites have already been launched into orbit. Companies are spending billions to build constellations, secure spectrum rights, and claim positions before anyone else can.

This isn’t casual competition. According to Altucher, it has all the markings of an old-fashioned rush, with companies aggressively trying to stake their claim before the territory fills up.

And he adds: “Investors who recognize what’s happening, and take action, have the chance to amass incredible wealth.”

What’s Actually at Stake

Altucher believes the prize is bigger than internet service alone. Whoever wins control of global satellite connectivity could end up controlling far more than just home internet. Aviation, shipping, emergency response, military communications, remote operations, and global commerce all depend on reliable connectivity.

The presentation walks through why he believes the company that gets there first could become one of the most strategically important businesses in the world.

Why Altucher Says the Window Matters Right Now

Altucher says gold rushes don’t last forever. The first wave of claims is when fortunes are made. The second wave is when everyone else shows up to chase the leftovers.

That, he says, is why the timing of this presentation matters. The race is still in its early innings, but it won’t stay that way for long.

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is best known for his ability to identify major investment trends long before they reach the mainstream. A Wall Street Journal best-selling author, venture capitalist, and former hedge fund manager, his early public calls on technology shifts have made him one of the most closely followed analysts in the country. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.