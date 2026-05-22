OSL Lists State-Supervised Gold-Backed Stablecoin USDKG as Platform Expands Asia's Digital Asset Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USDKG, the gold-backed stablecoin issued by the Kyrgyz Republic, today announced its official listing on OSL HK, the Hong Kong-licensed digital asset exchange of global stablecoin payment and trading platform OSL Group. The milestone marks a significant step for the state-supervised, asset-backed digital currency as it enters one of the world's most established licensed virtual asset markets.





Link: https://www.osl.com/hk-en/announcement/new-listing-on-osl-hk-gold-dollar-usdkg

Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and fully backed by physical gold reserves, USDKG is now accessible to professional investors through OSL's institutional-grade infrastructure. The initial trading pair USDKG/USDT is now available to professional investors across OSL HK's over-the-counter (OTC) platform.

The listing of USDKG aligns with OSL's commitment to contribute to the development of a secure and compliant digital asset ecosystem in Asia and beyond. It also expands USDKG's reach into new markets through a regulated platform aligned with institutional standards, supporting its use in cross-border settlement and broader financial applications.

Jason Liu, Global Exchange COO of OSL, said: "OSL is dedicated to providing investors with access to regulated, innovative assets. The listing of USDKG not only enriches OSL's product offerings for the market, but also strengthens its compliant stablecoin ecosystem, as the introduction of a state-backed, compliant digital asset further underscores OSL's credibility and leadership within the industry."

Biibolot Mamytov, CEO of Gold Dollar (USDKG), said: "This listing represents an important milestone for USDKG as we enter one of the most established and highly regulated digital asset markets globally. Hong Kong is widely regarded as the gold standard for digital asset regulation, and working with OSL reflects our focus on transparency, gold-backed reserves, and institutional-grade infrastructure."

About USDKG

USDKG is issued by OJSC Virtual Asset Issuer, a state-owned entity under Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance, with an initial issuance of $50 million backed by physical gold reserves audited by Kreston Global. The stablecoin is deployed on Ethereum and TRON, with smart contract audits conducted by ConsenSys Diligence.

The token is already accessible through decentralized exchanges, including Curve and Uniswap, and supported by major wallets such as Ledger Live, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and TronLink. The stablecoin is fully compliant with FATF KYC/AML standards and is designed to facilitate financial inclusion and efficient cross-border value transfer.

With this listing, Kyrgyzstan continues to position itself as a regional first-mover in regulated, asset-backed digital currencies, bridging traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure while maintaining full sovereign oversight and public accountability.

About OSL Group

OSL Group is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com.

Social Links

GitHub: https://github.com/USDkg/USDkg

X: https://x.com/USDKG_Official

LinedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/usdkg/

Media Contact

Brand: USDKG

Contact: William Campbell

Email: business@usdkg.com

Website: https://www.usdkg.com