Agentic AI Security Market Surges to $13.52 billion by 2032 | CAGR 42.0%

Delray Beach, FL, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Agentic AI Security Market is projected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2026 to USD 13.52 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 42.0% during the forecast period.

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Agentic AI Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2032

2019–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.65 billion

USD 1.65 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 13.52 billion

USD 13.52 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 42.0%

Agentic AI Security Market Analysis & Forecast:

By security function, the threat detection & response segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the largest market share of 23.10% in 2026.

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the largest market share of 71.32% in 2026.

By level of autonomy, the semi-autonomous systems (Human-in-the-Loop) segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the highest market share of 74.40% in 2026.

By vertical, the media & entertainment segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the largest market share in 2026.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 41.92% of the Agentic AI Security Market in 2026.

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The growth of API-driven AI ecosystems is expanding the attack surface as agentic systems rely heavily on APIs to communicate, access data, and trigger actions. These interfaces become key entry points for attackers. As integrations across platforms increase, organizations need stronger API security, authentication, and monitoring to prevent misuse, data exposure, and unauthorized agent actions.

Trend: Growing focus on AI governance and guardrails

Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing governance frameworks, policy enforcement, and control mechanisms as autonomous AI systems take on decision-making roles across critical operations. Unlike traditional systems, agentic AI can act independently, making it essential to define clear boundaries, permissions, and accountability structures.

Organizations are implementing policies to regulate how agents access data, interact with systems, and execute tasks, while also introducing audit trails and explainability requirements. Continuous monitoring and control mechanisms, such as approval layers and emergency shutdown protocols, are being adopted to reduce risk. These measures help ensure compliance, maintain trust, and enable safe, scalable deployment of agentic AI across enterprise environments.

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Agentic AI security market in the US

The US is witnessing rapid growth in the agentic AI security market, driven by the rising frequency and sophistication of AI-enabled cyber threats and increasing enterprise reliance on autonomous systems. According to SoSafe, nearly 87% of organizations have experienced AI-driven cyberattacks, highlighting the scale of the challenge.

AI is also transforming attack methods, with over 80% of phishing attacks now leveraging AI, making them more difficult to detect, according to Programs.com. Additionally, AI-driven cyberattacks have increased by approximately 47% year over year, reflecting an accelerating threat landscape, according to DeepStrike. In the US, organizations are struggling to keep pace, with 76% unable to keep pace with the speed of AI-powered attacks, according to CrowdStrike. These developments are driving strong demand for security solutions focused on securing AI agents, models, and autonomous workflows.

By security function, the threat detection & response segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Threat detection and response is expected to hold the largest share in the agentic AI security market, as it forms the core layer of securing autonomous systems. As enterprises deploy AI agents across critical workflows, the need to continuously monitor behavior, detect anomalies, and respond in real time becomes essential. Unlike traditional environments, agentic systems operate dynamically, making static defenses less effective. This is driving demand for advanced detection platforms that leverage behavioral analytics, AI-driven insights, and automated response mechanisms. Organizations are prioritizing these capabilities to manage evolving threats, reduce response time, and maintain control over an increasingly complex, AI-driven environment.

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By level of autonomy, the fully autonomous security agents segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fully autonomous security agents are expected to witness the fastest growth in the agentic AI security market as organizations move toward real-time, self-operating security systems. These agents can independently detect, analyze, and respond to threats without human intervention, enabling faster and more scalable security operations. As cyber threats become more complex and frequent, enterprises are increasingly adopting fully autonomous approaches to reduce response time and operational burden. This shift is driving demand for advanced AI-driven security frameworks that can operate continuously, adapt to evolving threats, and support large-scale, dynamic environments.

Opportunity: The growth in AI models and LLM security solutions

The growth in AI models and LLM security solutions is becoming a major opportunity as enterprises embed these models at the core of agentic AI systems. Unlike traditional software, LLMs can be influenced by inputs, making them vulnerable to prompt injection, data exfiltration, and manipulation of outputs. This is pushing organizations to move beyond perimeter security and focus directly on protecting the model layer.

As a result, there is a rising demand for specialized solutions that can validate inputs, filter outputs, monitor model behavior, and detect adversarial activity in real time. Additionally, enterprises are seeking capabilities such as model risk assessment, continuous testing, and runtime protection to ensure models behave as intended. As reliance on autonomous agents grows, securing LLMs becomes essential not only to prevent attacks but also to maintain accuracy, compliance, and trust in AI-driven decision-making.

Top Companies in Agentic AI Security Market:

The Top Companies in Agentic AI Security Market include Microsoft(US), Palo Alto Networks(US), CrowdStrike(US), Straiker, SentinelOne (US), Okta (US), Cloudflare (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Securiti (US), HiddenLayer (US), Noma Security (Israel) and other vendors.