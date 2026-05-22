Global Leaders to Discuss Water Positivity at Sustainability LIVE Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week

London, 22 May 2026 – BizClik has announced a dedicated Water Positivity Forum as part of Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week, taking place on 25 June 2026 at CodeNode, London.

The exclusive invite-only event, sponsored by Philip Morris International, will bring together in excess of 250 senior sustainability executives to address critical climate action strategies, with water stewardship emerging as a key priority. The forum will examine strategies for safeguarding water resources and building resilient, sustainable water management systems as global water demand continues to rise.

The announcement comes as the United Nations (UN) reports that approximately 2.2 billion people globally lack access to safe drinking water, whilst more than 4.2 billion people lack adequate sanitation facilities. With global water demand expected to increase by 55% by 2050, the need for innovative water management solutions has never been more urgent.

The event takes place during London Climate Action Week (20-28 June), a global initiative accelerating climate action, protecting ecosystems and supporting decarbonisation delivery.

Building Sustainable Water Management Systems

The Water Positivity Forum will explore how organisations can achieve water positivity – defined by the UN as when a company's water mass balance is positive in respect to the difference between the generation of purified water and the direct or indirect consumption of fresh water to produce goods or services.

Leaders will share insights on reducing water risk, improving operational efficiency and driving innovation in water stewardship to meet regulatory, environmental and stakeholder expectations.

Industry Leaders Address Water Stewardship

The forum will feature Darshana Myronidis, Global Director of Sustainability at Virgin who was recognised in Sustainability Magazine's Top 250 Leaders in 2026. With extensive experience driving systemic change across global organisations, Myronidis brings valuable perspective on embedding water positivity strategies within corporate sustainability frameworks.

Also confirmed is Isabelle Spiegel, VP Environment at VINCI Group, who will contribute expertise on water management within large-scale infrastructure and construction operations. Isabelle comments: "I’m looking forward to this discussion as water is becoming an increasingly critical challenge for both businesses and societies. It’s essential that we collectively rethink how we manage this resource, share practical solutions, and accelerate the transition towards more resilient and sustainable water systems."





Isabelle Spiegel, VP Environment at VINCI Group



Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week

Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit features 25 expert speakers and four interactive executive workshops, delivering practical guidance and strategic perspective on embedding climate action across operations, supply chains and investment decisions. The programme addresses Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, disclosure requirements and Net Zero roadmaps, providing attendees with the insights, connections and solutions required to accelerate progress toward Net Zero.

Registration is now open for this exclusive invite-only event. Senior sustainability executives can register their interest here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Enquiries

Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com