Utah Valley University Smith College of Engineering and Technology Names New Dean

OREM, Utah, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Spencer Magleby, Ph.D., as dean of the Smith College of Engineering and Technology (SCET), effective June 16, 2026.

Magleby brings extensive experience in academic administration, curriculum innovation, and institutional leadership. He is a professor emeritus of mechanical engineering at Brigham Young University (BYU) and served in key leadership roles, including associate dean and director of the BYU Honors Program, with a strong focus on student development, collaborative programs, industry relationships, and academic excellence. An internationally recognized researcher in compliant mechanisms, Magleby’s pioneering work has resulted in over 40 patents and 250 publications spanning theory, technology development, and advanced mechanical design, and the advisement of hundreds of graduate students.

He holds a B.S. and M.S. in civil engineering from BYU and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is deeply engaged in advancing engineering education, having co-founded a nationally recognized, industry-sponsored capstone design program. He has published on Capstone program design, leadership development, and study abroad for engineers and technologists.

UVU looks forward to the leadership and exceptional expertise Magleby will contribute to SCET. Magleby is poised to elevate the college’s mission, foster academic excellence, and strengthen connections within the UVU community.

To learn more about the Smith College of Engineering and Technology please visit uvu.edu/scet.

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.