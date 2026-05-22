Phemex Expands TradFi Offering With SpaceX Pre-Market Futures and $200,000 Pizza Day Trading Festival

APIA, Samoa, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced the expansion of its TradFi product suite with the launch of the SPCXUSDT Pre-Market Perpetual Futures, giving users exposure to secondary-market pricing tied to SpaceX, one of the world's most closely watched private technology companies.





The listing reflects Phemex's broader push to expand access to traditionally limited market segments through crypto-native infrastructure. The SPCX futures trading tracks institutional secondary-market valuations, enabling users to trade SpaceX-linked price movements within a 24/7, USDT-settled futures environment.

Alongside the launch, Phemex introduced the $200,000 TradFi Pizza Day Festival, running from May 19 to June 1. The campaign includes a $150,000 task-based reward pool and a $50,000 competitive leaderboard covering TradFi products such as stocks, indices, gold, and oil. To support onboarding, eligible first-time TradFi participants can receive loss protection on their initial trade during the event period.

The expansion follows growing demand for continuous access to traditional assets within crypto-native trading systems. In recent months, Phemex TradFi has added products linked to companies and instruments, including Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Home Depot (HD), and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (SOXL).

"Market access is becoming increasingly global, continuous, and cross-asset," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "Traders today do not think in isolated categories like crypto or traditional finance. They react to information flows across markets simultaneously. Our goal with TradFi is to build infrastructure that reflects this behavioral shift — where users can access different forms of exposure within a single, always-on trading environment."

Phemex launched TradFi earlier this year as part of its broader strategy to expand beyond crypto-native products into a more integrated multi-market ecosystem. As the platform continues to add new instruments and trading categories, Phemex aims to provide users with a unified framework for managing exposure across both digital and traditional assets.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/