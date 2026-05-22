PASCAGOULA, Miss., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division will host an on-site hiring event for experienced trade workers from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 6, at the Ingalls Maritime Training Academy, 1000 Jerry St. Pé Highway, Pascagoula.

“Meeting the U.S. Navy’s critical shipbuilding needs begins with a highly skilled workforce, and there has never been a better time to join the Ingalls team,” said Susan Jacobs, Ingalls Shipbuilding vice president of human resources. “With shipbuilding contracts extending years into the future, we are expanding our workforce and looking for experienced trades professionals who want to help build the finest ships in the country and grow their careers.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers, learn more about careers at Ingalls, and qualified applicants may receive contingent job offers on-site. Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and any relevant certifications.





A photo and video accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/ingalls-shipbuilding-to-host-on-site-skilled-trades-hiring-event-june-6/.

Ingalls offers competitive weekly pay, with experienced trades earning more than $75,000 annually, plus holiday pay, medical plan options and access to financial wellness and career support services. In March, the company implemented an 18% base wage increase for all union‑represented crafts, including new hires. These benefits provide competitive pay, stability and opportunities for career growth.

Ingalls is hiring experienced trades in the following areas:

Electricians Pipe Insulators Inside Machinists Pipe Welders Joiners Sheetmetal Outside Machinists Shipfitters Painters Structural Welders Pipefitters

Registration is now open, and candidates can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ingalls-shipbuilding-experienced-hiring-event-tickets-1989399378093?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true

With more than 11,000 employees, Ingalls Shipbuilding is Mississippi’s largest manufacturing employer and a key part of the Gulf Coast economy. For 87 years, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed, built, and maintained the Navy’s surface combatants and amphibious ships. Today the team is constructing three classes of ships, modernizing the Zumwalt class and supporting the Navy’s Golden Fleet strategy. Ingalls was recently awarded to perform FF(X) class frigate lead yard support activities, further expanding its portfolio of work.

For more information or to view entry-level openings, visit hii.com/careers and select Ingalls Shipbuilding.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

228-355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db0d300f-d92f-4e3a-a734-027e96d909e1