JP3E Holdings, Inc. Joins Patriot Strategic Metals LLC as Manager

TRENTON, N.J., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JPTE) today announces that the company has joined Patriot Strategic Metals LLC as Manager. Patriot Strategic Metals LLC (the “Company”) is a Delaware limited liability company organized to procure, custody, and supply strategic metals and rare earth elements for U.S. defense and commercial manufacturers. In parallel, the Company is co-working with Murua Group on the development of strategic supply chains for critical minerals and rare earth elements (REE).

Under the Company’s manager-managed governance structure, JP3E Holdings, Inc. — acting by and through its Managing Principal, John K. Park — assumes day-to-day operational authority for procurement, custody, banking, government program participation, and commercial execution on behalf of the Company.

MANAGER APPOINTMENT

JP3E Holdings, Inc. serves as the Company’s designated Manager. In that capacity, JP3E Holdings, Inc. is authorized to negotiate and execute commercial agreements, supply contracts, and offtake arrangements; open and operate the Company’s bank, brokerage, and custody accounts; engage legal, accounting, and compliance advisors; submit proposals to U.S. Government agencies and defense programs; and coordinate strategic partnerships supporting the Company’s mandate.

The Manager discharges its duties in good faith and with the care that a person in a like position would reasonably exercise, and in a manner reasonably believed to be in the best interests of the Company.

STRATEGIC SUPPLY-CHAIN COLLABORATION WITH MURUA GROUP

Concurrent with the Manager appointment, the Company is co-working with Murua Group on strategic supply chains for critical minerals and rare earth elements. The collaboration is intended to leverage Murua Group’s international networks and allied-jurisdiction sourcing capabilities in support of the Company’s U.S.-based strategic-metals reserve and offtake program.

Workstreams under the collaboration are expected to include: identification and qualification of upstream suppliers and refiners across allied jurisdictions; structuring of procurement and distribution arrangements for rare earth elements; coordination of custody and chain-of-custody protocols consistent with U.S. Government-approved vaulting standards; and joint engagement with qualified defense, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing off-takers.

The collaboration reinforces the Company’s objective of building a resilient, transparent, and accountable strategic-metals reserve aligned with U.S. national security and industrial-base priorities.

STRATEGIC MANDATE

Patriot Strategic Metals LLC was formed to develop resilient and secure supply chains for critical minerals essential to national security, defense manufacturing, advanced technology production, energy infrastructure, and semiconductor manufacturing. The Company’s business model centers on the procurement of strategic metals and rare earth elements, custody in U.S. government-approved vaulting, and on-demand supply to qualified defense and commercial off-takers.

STATEMENT FROM THE MANAGER

“Securing the inputs that power American defense and advanced manufacturing is one of the defining industrial challenges of this decade. JP3E Holdings, Inc. is honored to step in as Manager of Patriot Strategic Metals LLC and to co-work with Murua Group on building durable, allied supply chains for the critical minerals and rare earth elements that U.S. industry depends on.” — John K. Park, Managing Principal, JP3E Holdings, Inc.

ABOUT JP3E HOLDINGS, INC.

JP3E Holdings, Inc. is the management and investment vehicle of John K. Park, focused on critical-infrastructure, strategic-materials, and defense-adjacent ventures. JP3E Holdings, Inc. serves as Manager of Patriot Strategic Metals LLC and as Mr. Park’s principal entity for strategic-industries activity.

ABOUT MURUA GROUP

Murua Group is an international group active across allied-jurisdiction sourcing, distribution, and strategic-materials trade. The group’s networks support the qualification of upstream suppliers and the structuring of distribution arrangements for critical minerals and rare earth elements destined for defense and advanced-manufacturing end uses.

ABOUT PATRIOT STRATEGIC METALS LLC

Patriot Strategic Metals LLC is a Delaware limited liability company headquartered at 1300 Kuser Road, 1st Floor, Trenton, NJ 08619. The Company procures strategic metals and rare earth elements, custodies inventory in U.S. government-approved vaulting and supplies qualified defense and commercial manufacturers under structured offtake arrangements. Additional information is available at www.patriotstrateticmetals.com.

MEDIA & PARTNERSHIP INQUIRIES

Patriot Strategic Metals LLC

Office of the Manager

1300 Kuser Road, 1st Floor

Trenton, NJ 08619

www.patriotstrateticmetals.com JP3E Holdings, Inc.

John K. Park, Managing Principal

Manager of Patriot Strategic Metals LLC

EIN: 41-4897504

State of Formation: Delaware

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Technology Integration Agreement does not constitute equity participation, a financial guarantee, or legal liability for either party’s operations. Detailed technical specifications, implementation timelines, commercial terms, and operational responsibilities remain subject to further discussion and separate written agreements by the parties. Platform valuations, revenue projections, and deployment targets are forward-looking and subject to risk. Neither JP3E Holdings Inc. nor Datavault AI Inc. makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact

John Park

CEO & Chairman, JP3E Holdings Inc.

1300 Kuser Road, First Floor, Trenton NJ 08619

+1 (609) 581-1721 (Office)

Website: www.jp3e.com · www.jp3eholdings.com

X: x.com/JP3EHoldingsInc · Facebook: facebook.com/JP3E Holdings Inc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com · K2Global Platform: jp3e.com/k2global-smb500

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Source: JP 3E Holdings Inc.