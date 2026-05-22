Scripps to Host Free Cancer Survivorship Events in June

San Diego, CA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Cancer Survivors Day will be officially observed on June 7, but Scripps Cancer Center will extend the celebration throughout June with a variety of free classes and support groups.

The events are especially important as the number of cancer survivors continues to grow in the United States, up from about 9 million people in 2000 to more than 18 million today, and projected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The following events are available to cancer survivors, patients, their families and caregivers.

More information is available by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS, or by visiting www.scripps.org/cancersurvivors. Advance registration is required.

Classes and Webinars:

Nutrition and Fitness for Cancer Prevention and Survivorship – Virtual, June 2, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Learn about foods to include in your diet that decrease the risk of cancer recurrence or second primary cancers, improve energy levels and lower the risk of chronic diseases. Discover which foods have the greatest benefits and why, and how to incorporate them in a healthy lifestyle.

Lymphedema Awareness Education Class – June 10, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Led by physical therapists with an advanced certification in lymphedema, this class covers the function of the lymphatic system, signs and symptoms of lymphedema and treatment options. The instructor will also provide tips for managing side effects, preventing infection and strengthening range of motion. Location is the Dunn Breast Care Center, 9850 Genesee Ave., Ste. 170, La Jolla, 92037. Parking is $5.

Nutrition and Fitness During Cancer Treatment – Virtual, June 16, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Learn about food flexibility for optimal nutrition prior to and during cancer treatment, as well as signs and symptoms related to treatment. Attendees will learn about optimal hydration and nutrition, including the importance of adequate protein and calories.

Healthy Bones Exercise Class – Multiple dates and locations

This class includes exercises that target the body’s larger muscle groups to improve strength, balance and flexibility. Minimize bone loss and promote bone health by utilizing weights, bands and yoga postures. The program is designed to build stronger bones, improve balance and promote functional strength and fitness.

Restorative Yoga and Sound Therapy – Multiple dates and locations

Utilizing a combination of music and body movements, this class provides a 60-minute experience that focuses on relaxation and rejuvenation. Participants can choose to rest comfortably, or gently move through simple stretches while receiving the healing benefits of sound from a variety of instruments: singing bowls, chimes, drums and gongs. Cushioned mats and bolster cushions are available for use. Yoga blanket or light covering recommended.

Support Groups:

Advanced Cancer Support Group – Virtual, June 3, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. This group focuses on the challenges that come with living with advanced cancer. Contact to join: 760-492-5899 or vestevich.jeanne@scrippshealth.org.

Cancer Survivor Support Group – Virtual, June 9, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. This support group is for individuals adjusting to life after cancer treatment for stage 0 to stage 3 diagnoses. Contact to join: 619-951-8666, or corrao.julianna@scrippshealth.org.

Stages 0-III Breast Cancer Support Group – Virtual, June 10 and June 24, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Contact to join: 760-492-5899 or vestevich.jeanne@scrippshealth.org.

Cancer Caregiver Support Group – Virtual, June 16, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Contact to join: 619-951-8666, corrao.julianna@scrippshealth.org, or 858-280-4206, chan.jane@scrippshealth.org.

Gynecologic Cancer Support Group – Virtual, June 17, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Contact to join: vestevich.jeanne@scrippshealth.org, or 760-492-5899.

Men’s Cancer Support Group – Virtual, June 17, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Contact to join: 858-280-5652 or fong.senchi@scrippshealth.org.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 650,000 patients annually through the dedication of more than 3,500 affiliated physicians and nearly 18,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, more than 70 outpatient and specialty care locations, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research and is the only health system in the region with two level 1 trauma centers. With highly respected graduate medical education programs at all five hospital campuses, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked eight times as one of the nation’s best health care systems by Premier. Its hospitals are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the nation’s best, and Scripps is recognized by the Advisory Board, Fortune and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.

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