Global Healthcare Logistics Market to Hit USD 250.17 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “SNS Insider reported that global Healthcare Logistics Market was valued at USD 96.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 250.17 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.07% during 2026–2035.”

The Healthcare Logistics Market covers the entire ecosystem that includes the planning, management, and coordination of the transportation of healthcare-related products such as pharmaceutical drugs, biological substances, vaccines, medical equipment, and many more through intricate supply chains between manufacturers and the ultimate end-users of those products.

Healthcare Logistics Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 96.15 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 250.17 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 9.07%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Healthcare Logistics Market was valued at USD 28.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 61.45 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.14%.

The largest market for the United States is the North American market, backed by the largest industry of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies worldwide, which earns revenue in excess of USD 635 billion per year, with the highest concentration of specialty pharmaceutical and biological production firms requiring high-level cold-chain logistics management capabilities, and leading logistics companies like UPS Healthcare, FedEx Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen (Cencora).

The Europe Healthcare Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 27.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 66.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.33% during 2026–2035.

Europe emerges as the second largest market for logistics within the healthcare industry, where major national markets include Germany, UK, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Germany ranks as the largest national market in Europe because of its position as Europe’s leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, along with the significance of clinical trials logistics within the nation, owing to its GDP-based 3PL network and closeness to eastern Europe.

Rising Biopharmaceutical Demand and Cold Chain Infrastructure Expansion Augment Market Expansion Globally

There are several structural demand factors that serve to complement each other and provide support to the healthcare logistics market. The unprecedented growth in the global consumption of biopharmaceutical drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies, RNA vaccines, cellular therapies, and gene therapies, has led to a high requirement for sophisticated logistics involving the use of a cold chain because of the high percentage – exceeding 35% of biopharmaceutical drug consumption among global pharmaceutical expenditure by 2025 according to IQVIA projections.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health

DHL Supply Chain

UPS Healthcare

FedEx Healthcare Solutions

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

Zipline International Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DB Schenker

CEVA Logistics

GEODIS

SF Express

Sinotrans Limited

Yusen Logistics

Panalpina / DSV

Nippon Express Holdings

Segmentation Analysis:

By Industry

The Biopharmaceutical market will have a share of about 38.21% share in 2025 due to the rapid growth on the international level in biologics, mRNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies globally. The Medical Devices sector will demonstrate the highest CAGR of 11.20% throughout the forecasted time frame due to an increasing demand for diagnostic equipment globally.

By Service

The share held by Warehousing & Storage was around 68.40% of the Healthcare Logistics Market in 2025 due to the significance of having GDP compliance-compliant warehousing systems for pharmaceuticals as the foundation of healthcare logistics operations. The fastest CAGR during the forecast period will be achieved by Temperature-Controlled Transportation as a result of the increasing commercialization of biological products globally.

By Supply Chain

Non-Cold Chain accounted for approximately 70.19% of the market share in Healthcare Logistics in 2025 due to widespread range of drugs, medical devices, and healthcare supplies that did not need temperature-controlled logistics globally. The Cold Chain segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high demand for cold chain logistics globally.

By Mode

The Outsourcing segment was valued at about 83.20% of the Healthcare Logistics Market in 2025 due to the widespread trend towards 3PL service agreements within the global pharmaceutical and healthcare market.

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies dominated with ~63.10% share in 2025 attributed to the massive need for logistics by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and biotech companies that offer a broad range of products on a global scale.

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Regional Analysis:

The North America Healthcare Logistics Market has been experiencing high growth due to the market’s share dominance of the United States, which contributes up to 43% to the overall regional market size. North America’s dominant position in the market can be attributed to the fact that the U.S. leads as the most dominant pharmaceutical industry market globally with an estimated revenue of more than USD 635 billion, boasting the highest density of businesses dealing in the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceutical products, and healthcare logistics services.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience rapid growth in terms of the Healthcare Logistics Market and achieve a CAGR of 11.89%, which will be the highest compared to other regions. China has been noted to have the biggest Healthcare Logistics Market in the Asia Pacific due to its ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative in healthcare logistics.

Recent Developments:

2026: The DHL Group made an announcement regarding the expansion of its GDP-compliant Pharma Hub logistics infrastructure throughout Asia Pacific as part of its overall healthcare logistics investment program worth around USD 2 billion, which entails setting up new dedicated pharmaceutical logistics centers in Singapore, India, and Japan to address the increasing demand for biologics logistics solutions in the region.

The DHL Group made an announcement regarding the expansion of its GDP-compliant Pharma Hub logistics infrastructure throughout Asia Pacific as part of its overall healthcare logistics investment program worth around USD 2 billion, which entails setting up new dedicated pharmaceutical logistics centers in Singapore, India, and Japan to address the increasing demand for biologics logistics solutions in the region. 2025: The UPS Healthcare division completed its takeover of Andlauer Healthcare Group at a valuation of USD 1.6 billion, further enhancing its temperature-controlled biologics logistics capabilities in North America, including in the United States and Canada.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

COLD CHAIN PERFORMANCE & TEMPERATURE-CONTROL METRICS – helps you understand healthcare logistics demand across air, road, sea, and rail transport modes, along with improvements in temperature stability, shipment integrity, and reduction in cold chain breaches and product spoilage.

– helps you understand healthcare logistics demand across air, road, sea, and rail transport modes, along with improvements in temperature stability, shipment integrity, and reduction in cold chain breaches and product spoilage. PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTION & INVENTORY MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate logistics demand across pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical devices, including advancements in warehouse automation, inventory visibility, and order fulfillment efficiency.

– helps you evaluate logistics demand across pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical devices, including advancements in warehouse automation, inventory visibility, and order fulfillment efficiency. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION & TRACEABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze adoption trends for IoT tracking, blockchain traceability, AI-powered analytics, and warehouse automation technologies supporting real-time shipment monitoring and regulatory compliance.

– helps you analyze adoption trends for IoT tracking, blockchain traceability, AI-powered analytics, and warehouse automation technologies supporting real-time shipment monitoring and regulatory compliance. LAST-MILE DELIVERY & PATIENT-CENTRIC LOGISTICS METRICS – helps you assess demand across hospital distribution, retail pharmacy supply, direct-to-patient delivery, and clinical trial logistics, along with improvements in delivery speed and specialty medicine handling efficiency.

– helps you assess demand across hospital distribution, retail pharmacy supply, direct-to-patient delivery, and clinical trial logistics, along with improvements in delivery speed and specialty medicine handling efficiency. END-USER ADOPTION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify healthcare logistics deployment trends across hospitals, pharmacies, biotech firms, CROs, and government agencies, including gains in supply chain visibility and operational productivity.

– helps you identify healthcare logistics deployment trends across hospitals, pharmacies, biotech firms, CROs, and government agencies, including gains in supply chain visibility and operational productivity. DIGITAL HEALTHCARE & BIOLOGICS SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by biologics demand growth, vaccine distribution expansion, personalized medicine logistics, and increasing digital transformation across global healthcare supply chains.

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Healthcare Logistics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 96.15 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 250.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.07% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical)

• By Service (Transportation, Warehousing & Storage, Others)

• By Supply Chain (Cold Chain, Non-Cold Chain)

• By Mode (In-house, Outsourcing)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Facilities, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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