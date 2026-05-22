The Newest Name on Nasdaq Wants to Help the Body Rebuild Itself

Issued on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc.



A biotech debut out of Reno is betting that the next wave of medicine won’t replace tissue — it’ll grow it back.



NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary — Somewhere between a 3D printer, a stem cell lab, and an operating room, a quiet shift has been building in medicine. The premise is no longer to put something foreign into the body when tissue is lost. The premise is to give the body the scaffolding, the cues, and the conditions it needs to grow back what was taken — and then have that scaffolding dissolve, leaving only the patient’s own living tissue behind.



On May 21, 2026, a new Nasdaq ticker put a public-market price on that idea.

Reno-based Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) opened for trading under the banner of “Architecting Bioregeneration™,” with 25,269,996 shares outstanding and 35,238,222 on a fully diluted basis. Behind the ticker is a single platform, called CXU™, that the company says can be expressed across multiple tissue-regeneration products without reformulating the underlying chemistry. One formula. One device. Many indications.



CEO Miles D. Harrison framed the moment plainly on listing day: “At Conexeu, we believe regenerative medicine requires more than incremental improvement; it requires a fundamentally different foundation.” Going public, he added, strengthens the company’s ability to keep building that foundation.



A Different Kind of Implant Conversation



The product attracting the most attention is the one with the most provocative name. Conexeu recently unveiled BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE™ — B.R.E.A.S.T.™ — a 3D-bioprinted regenerative breast matrix designed to support the body’s own tissue regeneration following mastectomy. The matrix isn’t meant to be permanent. It is intended to function as a temporary regenerative scaffold that gradually resorbs as the patient’s own tissue remodels and replaces it over time.



The positioning matters because of the gap it’s aiming at. More than 100,000 women undergo mastectomies annually in the U.S., yet many elect not to pursue reconstruction. If a scaffold-based regenerative option can offer something closer to “rebuild” than “replace,” the market it’s chasing is structurally larger than any single implant category in the field today.



Early days, of course. B.R.E.A.S.T.™ is an investigational medical device candidate whose safety and effectiveness have not been established and which has not been submitted to or reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — the standard disclosure for a preclinical-stage company at this point in its lifecycle. The science, the IP, and the platform extensibility are what investors are weighing in the meantime.



One Platform, Many Possible Doors



Conexeu’s broader pipeline starts with a flagship product called Ten Minute Tissue™ — a CXU-based injectable extracellular matrix that remains fluid at room temperature and transitions to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical work, Ten Minute Tissue™ has demonstrated enhanced healing dynamics, organized scaffold formation, and a favorable (low) inflammatory profile.



From that single platform, the company is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1 driven skin laxity), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The U.S. regulatory plan is predicate-based: Conexeu is advancing a 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

The platform IP — issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending — sits with the company outright, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets. For a preclinical-stage company, that kind of clean IP position is part of what gives the platform thesis room to breathe.



The Wider Field Is Already Heating Up



CNXU is not arriving in a vacuum. Several public-market peers in regenerative tissue, advanced healing, and 3D bioprinting are already telling investors that demand is real, that growth is accelerating, and that the runway in front of the category is longer than most casual observers realize.



Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) stands as one of the clearest examples. The Costa Rica–based medical technology company is reshaping the breast aesthetics and reconstruction conversation with its Motiva implant franchise and a minimally invasive U.S. platform. On May 6, 2026, the company reported first-quarter 2026 sales of US$59.88 million, up from US$41.38 million a year earlier — a 44.7% year-over-year increase — with net loss narrowing to US$13.38 million. Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, and BTIG lifted its price target to $90 from $88 with a Buy rating reaffirmed. Shares have been trading near the upper end of their 52-week range around the $71 level.



Equally relevant is Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), the peripheral-nerve regeneration specialist whose Avance Nerve Graft received FDA Biologics License Application approval in December 2025. On April 28, 2026, the company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $61.5 million, up 26.6% year-over-year from $48.6 million, with gross margin expanding to 75.2% from 71.9%. Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to at least $270 million, implying growth of at least 20%. Analyst sentiment followed. Axogen had its price target raised to $48 from $41 at Raymond James, to $50 from $40 at Lake Street, and to $50 from $42 at Citizens — all in late April 2026 — with shares trading near the upper end of their 52-week range around the $42 level. Cigna added broad coverage for Avance in April, further reinforcing reimbursement momentum.



A third lens on category strength comes from Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL), a leader in advanced cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care. The first quarter of 2026 was a breakout one. Total net revenue grew 30% to $68.4 million, MACI revenue grew 22%, and Burn Care revenue grew 91%. Inside that picture, Epicel first quarter revenue growth of 119% showed how quickly demand can compound when the right cell therapy reaches the right patient population. Vericel raised full-year guidance on the back of those numbers.



Finally, the bioprinting tailwind itself shows up clearly in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD). The Q1 2026 print told the story: consolidated revenue of $95.5 million rose 11% year over year excluding divestitures, driven by double-digit growth in Med Tech, Dental, and Aerospace & Defense. Healthcare Solutions revenue of $50.1 million, up 21% year over year, now exceeds Industrial Solutions in size for the quarter. The non-GAAP EPS loss of just one cent beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 88.89%, and shares rose roughly 15–16% in the post-earnings session. That mix shift — Healthcare overtaking Industrial — is exactly the kind of structural signal that helps frame why investors are willing to look further into earlier-stage names in the space.



Where CNXU Fits



Conexeu’s listing arrives at a moment when the categories it’s targeting are showing the strongest publicly reported demand growth in years. Aesthetic injectables and reconstructive devices are pulling in incremental dollars from GLP-1-driven cosmetic spend. Wound care biologics are riding demographic tailwinds. Bioprinted scaffolds are moving from the lab into clinical pathways.



What makes Conexeu distinctive in that field is the architecture of its platform, not just any single product. CXU™ is designed so the same underlying material can become an injectable filler, a 3D-printed reconstructive matrix, or a wound healing solution. That’s the long thesis. The next milestone investors will be watching is the planned 510(k) submission in early 2027 — the gate that turns an investigational platform into a commercial one.



About Conexeu Sciences Inc.



Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets without reformulation. The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by issued patents across multiple jurisdictions. The Company is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring.



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While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our article is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.



Important Notices: B.R.E.A.S.T.™ is an investigational medical device candidate. Safety and effectiveness have not been established. It has not been submitted to or reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use.