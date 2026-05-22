Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 18 to May 21, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from May 18 to May 21, 2026

Puteaux, May 22, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 18 to May 21, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/18/2026FR001243512115,63226.9968AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/18/2026FR001243512178,66826.9909CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/18/2026FR001243512112,05126.9973TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/18/2026FR001243512186,92326.9924XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/19/2026FR001243512115,52627.0496AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/19/2026FR001243512175,53227.0535CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/19/2026FR001243512111,36327.0486TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/19/2026FR001243512180,38227.0572XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/20/2026FR001243512115,77627.0906AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/20/2026FR001243512177,57127.0677CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/20/2026FR001243512111,68527.0737TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/20/2026FR001243512186,58627.0762XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/21/2026FR001243512115,82627.1046AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/21/2026FR001243512177,61627.1097CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/21/2026FR001243512111,60327.1065TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/21/2026FR001243512186,62327.1105XPAR
 Total759,36327.0574 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 18 to May 21, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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