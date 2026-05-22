Commvault Systems (CVLT) Securities Class Action Filed Amid Q3 2026’s Apparent Inconsistencies With Prior Growth Narrative and $1.7B Market Cap Wipeout – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) faces a securities class action lawsuit, which seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Commvault securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026.

The lawsuit follows the massive 31% collapse in the company shares on January 27, 2026, triggered by the company’s Q3 2026 financial results that included a significant shortfall in certain critical financial metrics.

Hagens Berman is investigating the pending claims alleging Commvault’s pre-January 27 disclosures violated the federal securities laws. The firm encourages Commvault investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Apr. 29, 2025 – Jan. 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/cvlt

Contact the Firm Now: CVLT@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Securities Class Action:

Commvault provides its customers cyber resiliency by protecting and recovering their data and cloud-native applications amidst increasing cyber threats and attacks.

The company generates revenues through subscriptions, including Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”), and has said that subscription annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) “is the best indicator of the company’s growth.” Accordingly, investors have focused on this key metric, of which SaaS ARR accounts for about 38%.

During the Class Period, Commvault repeatedly touted that its “execution has never been better across the business[,]” said it would “continue to see hyper-growth within [its] SaaS platform[,]” and hyped its ARR growth and accelerated SaaS target achievement “two quarters earlier than planned.”

The primary focus of the litigation is the claim that the company and its management knew but did not disclose how different types of sales would impact ARR growth, that the company increasingly focused on lower-priced SaaS deals and discounting, and created the misleading impression that its ARR would remain steady throughout fiscal 2026.

Investors learned the truth on January 27, 2026 after Commvault reported underwhelming Q3 2026 financial results. Of concern was the significant miss in net new ARR, a reduction in full-year ARR growth guidance, and a dramatic deceleration in SaaS ARR year-over-year growth (down year-over-year from 71% to just 40%).

The primary discrepancy with the company’s earlier growth narrative was its revelation that composition of sales activity (type of sale) mattered – unknown to investors, volumes increasingly came from dramatically lower-priced SaaS deals and heavily discounted long-term contracts, both of which significantly pressured ARR and SaaS ARR.

Along with the market’s swift, negative reaction, several analysts (some of whom reportedly characterized the results as a “mess” and questioned Commvault’s ability to execute) promptly downgraded their Commvault investment and price target ratings.

“We’re investigating the pending claims that Commvault intentionally misled investors about adverse impact on its growth narrative brought about by the change in type of sales revelations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Commvault and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now.

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Commvault case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Commvault should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CVLT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.