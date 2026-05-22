RENAULT S.A. : disclosure of trading in own shares from May 15 to May 20, 2026

 | Source: RENAULT RENAULT

RENAULT S.A. : disclosure of trading in own shares
carried out from May 15 to May 20, 2026

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 22, 2026

In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out from May 15 to May 20, 2026, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,360,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations towards the beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Group's CEO and senior managers (see related press release issued on May 15, 2026).

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69515/05/2026FR0000131906270,45428.3566XPAR
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69515/05/2026FR0000131906138,10628.3176CEUX
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69515/05/2026FR000013190618,82728.3188TQEX
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69515/05/2026FR000013190627,64428.3045AQEU
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69518/05/2026FR0000131906101,39728.6272CEUX
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69518/05/2026FR0000131906202,28328.5624XPAR
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69518/05/2026FR000013190627,48628.7141AQEU
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69518/05/2026FR000013190618,83428.6795TQEX
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69519/05/2026FR0000131906275,27828.3396XPAR
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69519/05/2026FR0000131906142,95628.3052CEUX
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69519/05/2026FR000013190618,60128.3086TQEX
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69519/05/2026FR000013190627,63328.3099AQEU
RENAULT SA969500F7JLTX36OUI69520/05/2026FR000013190690,50127.5680XPAR
   TOTAL1,360,00028.3506 

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050. 

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS		Florent Chaix
+33 6 07 88 83 05
florent.chaix@renault.com

 



RENAULT GROUP
PRESS RELATIONS		Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com		François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
      francois.rouget@renault.com

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 15 to May 202026
GlobeNewswire

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