Futu Holdings Ltd. Shares Plummet Over 30%; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Find Out How They Might Recover Losses Through The Firm’s Investigation

BOSTON, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Futu Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FUTU) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Futu Holdings Ltd. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/futu.

What is this all about?

Futu Holdings’ stock fell over 30% on May 22, 2026, after the company disclosed that it received a Notice of Investigation and Administrative Penalty Pre-Notification Letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and its Shenzhen bureau. According to Futu, the CSRC stated that certain Futu entities in mainland China and Hong Kong conducted securities business, public fund sales business, and futures business in mainland China without the required licenses or approval, and proposed rectification or cessation of those activities, confiscation of illegal gains, and penalties totaling approximately RMB1.85 billion.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Futu Holdings Ltd. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Futu Holdings Ltd., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at shareholders@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com