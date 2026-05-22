Pepper Lunch Named to Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers List with President Troy Hooper Recognized Among Industry’s Top Executives

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept known for its sizzling iron plate dining experience, today announced it has been named No. 20 on Fast Casual’s prestigious Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, recognizing the most influential and innovative brands shaping the future of the restaurant industry.

In addition to the brand recognition, Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch, was named among Fast Casual’s Top 25 Executives in the publication’s annual Movers & Shakers awards, honoring industry leaders driving growth, innovation and operational excellence across the fast-casual sector.

The annual Fast Casual Movers & Shakers report highlights restaurant brands and executives redefining the industry through menu innovation, guest experience, technology, leadership and strategic growth. Pepper Lunch joins a distinguished group of globally recognized restaurant concepts celebrated for helping shape the future of fast casual dining.

“Being recognized among the industry’s most influential brands is an incredible honor and a reflection of the momentum Pepper Lunch is building across North America,” said Hooper. “Our brand offers something truly differentiated in fast casual. It’s an immersive dining experience centered around quality ingredients, customization and the excitement of sizzling meals prepared right at the table. This recognition speaks to the strength of our global brand, our franchise partners and the growing enthusiasm we’re seeing from guests across the U.S.”

Founded in Japan in 1994, Pepper Lunch has built a loyal global following with its signature interactive dining format, where guests cook and customize premium proteins, rice and vegetables on patented sizzling hot iron plates. Today, the brand operates more than 570 locations across 17 countries and continues accelerating its expansion throughout North America.

Fast Casual described this year’s honorees as brands and leaders that “aren’t just keeping pace with the market, they are redefining it,” highlighting the sector’s continued focus on innovation, operational agility and evolving guest expectations.

Pepper Lunch has continued gaining momentum in North America through strategic expansion, elevated brand awareness initiatives and a focus on delivering premium-quality meals at an approachable price point. Recent initiatives include the launch of the brand’s first-ever North American value offering featuring its iconic Beef Pepper Rice, giving guests 20% more beef at 20% off the regular price, while introducing more consumers to the immersive Pepper Lunch experience.

Known for delivering meals cooked to perfection in under 20 minutes, Pepper Lunch continues to resonate with guests seeking high-quality, experiential dining that combines entertainment, flavor and value in one approachable format.

The Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list is one of the restaurant industry’s most recognized annual rankings, celebrating brands and executives shaping the future of fast casual through innovation, leadership and growth.

For more information, guests can visit PepperLunchRestaurants.com or follow Pepper Lunch on social media.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 570 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

Media for Pepper Lunch

949.981.0757

media@pepperlunchrestaurants.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bb9e143-c147-43fb-a9c1-5a680623ca81