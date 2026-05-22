AI Saved Me Launches to Document How People Are Using AI in Everyday Life

Miami, FL, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Saved Me, an independent storytelling site documenting how people are actually using artificial intelligence in everyday life, launched today with a growing collection of user-submitted stories describing how individuals are using AI in health, caregiving, work, learning, communication, creativity, and everyday problem-solving.

While much of the public conversation around AI focuses on models, startups, and industry disruption, less attention has been paid to how ordinary people are already using AI in their own lives. AI Saved Me was created to document that emerging layer through real stories from real people.

The site collects first-person stories from people using AI in practical and often deeply personal ways, from navigating health challenges to improving communication, learning new skills, preserving family memories, organizing daily life, or managing caregiving responsibilities.

Stories are reviewed before publication and focus on lived experience rather than demos, prompts, or marketing claims. Many also include practical details about how people approached the problem and used AI, helping readers to learn from real-world examples.

Among the stories currently featured on the site:

A pet owner used AI and tumor sequencing to help explore a personalized cancer vaccine for his dog. “I wasn’t ready to accept that there was nothing left to try,” he said.

A father raising an autistic son used AI to help manage care decisions and daily complexity. “It helps me show up as a better father. And that’s the only metric that really matters to me.”

A professional in his 50s described how AI changed his relationship with work and communication. “AI silenced my corporate imposter syndrome.”

A father used AI to turn quick voice notes about his children into a structured journal to preserve everyday family memories. “I hated the thought that these moments would just fade over time.”

The site also includes smaller everyday experiences, from improving workplace communication and learning new skills to organizing travel, solving practical household problems, and staying more organized in daily life.

“I expected mostly productivity and coding stories,” said founder Steve Mock. “What surprised me was how many people were using AI for caregiving, communication, confidence, learning, and everyday problem-solving. It feels like there’s an entire layer of AI adoption happening quietly in ordinary life that still isn’t very visible.”

As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, the site aims to create a clearer picture of how people are using these tools outside of benchmarks, demos, and corporate announcements.

The goal is not advocacy or hype, but documentation and learning.

AI Saved Me is independent and not affiliated with any AI company.

Readers can browse stories or submit their own experiences at https://www.aisavedme.org/

About AI Saved Me

AI Saved Me is an independent collection of real stories documenting how people are using artificial intelligence in their everyday lives. The site focuses on practical, real-world examples ranging from small everyday improvements to life-changing outcomes, shared by individuals rather than companies. By capturing these experiences, AI Saved Me aims to create a clearer picture of how AI is being used in the real world today.

Press Inquiries

Steve Mock

steve@aisavedme.org

https://www.aisavedme.org