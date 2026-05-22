Tropic Launches New Intelligence Hub and Brings Its Procurement Data Inside ChatGPT

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropic , your intelligent procurement partner for modern finance and procurement teams, today launched the Tropic Intelligence Hub , a free resource that brings together the company's proprietary spend intelligence, expert analysis, and negotiation intelligence in one always-on destination. The launch comes alongside the general availability of the Tropic ChatGPT App, extending the company's intelligence directly into the AI tools finance and procurement teams already use every day.

The Intelligence Hub is built on the same simple premise that Tropic was. The buyers making software and AI decisions today are flooded with generic benchmarks, vendor-published statistics, and AI-generated estimates of what things should cost. Almost none of that data was tested in a real negotiation. Tropic's is.

“The market is awash in ‘data’ that was never tested anywhere. Survey responses, list prices scraped off the internet, AI estimates based on vendor marketing. None of it holds up at the table,” said Justin Etkin, Co-Founder and COO of Tropic. “The Tropic Intelligence Hub is built on the only kind of data that actually moves a deal: real numbers, from real contracts, behind real negotiations our team runs every day.”

Today's launch builds on Tropic's Q1 2026 momentum , when the company crossed $21 billion in spend under management, and debuted its Claude Connector, making the company’s data available directly inside Claude.

Intelligence Built on Real Negotiations

The Intelligence Hub launches with three key components and will expand throughout 2026 with additional insights on software and AI spend, buying trends, pricing, and negotiation tactics:

Proprietary spend data drawn from $21B+ in spend under management, 14,000+ suppliers, 30,000+ benchmarked SKUs, and 100,000+ completed negotiations.

drawn from $21B+ in spend under management, 14,000+ suppliers, 30,000+ benchmarked SKUs, and 100,000+ completed negotiations. Expert Supplier Insights, human-authored briefings from Tropic's Commercial Executive team covering vendor pricing changes, contract shifts, M&A impact, and live negotiation context.

human-authored briefings from Tropic's Commercial Executive team covering vendor pricing changes, contract shifts, M&A impact, and live negotiation context. Trending Stories on the divergence between legacy SaaS and AI-native vendors and the active reallocation of software budgets across every company size.



Expert Supplier Insights: Procurement Intelligence From the People in the Room

Expert Supplier Insights are real-time reads on suppliers and categories, written by Tropic's Commercial Executive team during live negotiations and sharpened by AI analysis across Tropic's full network.

Recent examples:

1Password Increasing List Price for Business Tier. Starting July 30, 2026, a 12% increase will affect all customers. Tropic gave customers the language to push back: renewing early or signing a multi-year term before that date can lock in the current pricing.

Starting July 30, 2026, a 12% increase will affect all customers. Tropic gave customers the language to push back: renewing early or signing a multi-year term before that date can lock in the current pricing. Stripe bundles existing products into "Authorization Boost"- Stripe has begun bundling previously a la carte services (e.g., card updater, network tokens, adaptive acceptance) into a single fee package called Authorization Boost, adding as much as 20 basis points to processing costs.

Stripe has begun bundling previously a la carte services (e.g., card updater, network tokens, adaptive acceptance) into a single fee package called Authorization Boost, adding as much as 20 basis points to processing costs. Plaid prioritizes 'Primary Provider Clause' in contract negotiations - Plaid is emphasizing a 'Primary Provider Clause' (PPC) in contract negotiations, seeking 70-90% of addressable traffic from customers as a key lever for pricing flexibility.



“Procurement intelligence isn't a dashboard. It's a discipline, and it requires people who know what they're looking at,” said Russell Lester, President and CFO of Tropic. “Our Commercial Executive team has negotiated tens of thousands of software deals. Expert Supplier Insights is how we share what they’re learning. We’re excited to share those insights with even more people.”

The NDR Divergence and the AI Spend by Segment

Our first iteration of the Tropic Intelligence Hub highlights that AI isn't a line item anymore, it's the line item. And legacy SaaS that hasn't meaningfully integrated AI is losing share at every company size.

The NDR Divergence

Net dollar retention is splitting sharply across vendor categories. AI-native vendors hit an all-time high of 131 percent NDR in April 2026. Hybrid SaaS + AI suppliers, or SaaS providers that have integrated or created extensive AI tools, are holding near 100 percent. Primarily SaaS has been declining since early 2024 and is now approaching 90 percent.

Consumption-based AI pricing is pulling dollars from SaaS renewals, and with headcount growth stalled, the seat-expansion model legacy SaaS depended on is running out of runway. This is phase one, expansion erosion. Phase two is gross retention, when buyers stop expanding and start replacing.

AI Spend by Segment

AI-native spend grew across every company size. What's happening to legacy SaaS depends on where you sit:

Enterprise: AI-native up 127 percent year-over-year, Primarily SaaS still climbing nearly 19 percent.

AI-native up 127 percent year-over-year, Primarily SaaS still climbing nearly 19 percent. Mid-market: AI-native up 94 percent, Primarily SaaS up nearly 28 percent.

AI-native up 94 percent, Primarily SaaS up nearly 28 percent. SMB: AI-native up 82 percent, Primarily SaaS down 5 percent.



Lock-in is protecting incumbent SaaS at the top of the market. SMB is the only segment actively pulling budget out of legacy SaaS to fund AI.

“This is the conversation procurement teams need to be having in their next planning cycle,” added Lester. “The vendors that have been auto-renewing for years are operating in a different market than they were 18 months ago. That changes the leverage at the table.”

Tropic Inside ChatGPT: Intelligence Where Decisions Get Made

The Tropic ChatGPT App is available now in the ChatGPT marketplace with no configuration required. It puts Tropic's $21B+ in procurement intelligence inside ChatGPT, so finance and procurement teams can ask questions like “How does this Zoom quote compare to what others are paying?” or “What negotiation tactics work best with Salesforce?” and get answers grounded in real Tropic data, benchmarks, and negotiation playbooks. Today’s news follows Tropic's launch of its Claude Connector , as the company continues extending its intelligence into the tools its customers use every day.

“Intelligence is only useful if it shows up where the decisions are actually being made,” added Etkin. “For most finance and procurement teams in 2026, that’s inside Claude and ChatGPT. Tropic lives where you live, and the answer is real because the data is real.”

The Tropic Intelligence Hub is available now at tropicapp.io/intelligence-hub. The Tropic ChatGPT App is available today in the ChatGPT marketplace to all Tropic customers.

About Tropic

Tropic is your intelligent procurement partner for modern finance and procurement teams, helping companies save money and move faster through real-time intelligence, expert support, and agentic execution. With $21 billion in spend under management, $425 million in customer savings delivered, and intelligence drawn from 100,000+ completed negotiations, Tropic is where technology becomes a buyer's market. Learn more at tropicapp.io and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Elissa Walters