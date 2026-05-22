₹40,000 to Buy vs ₹1,000/Month to Rent: Delhi NCR and Mumbai Renters Shift to Bundled Fridge-and-Bedside Plans in 2026 From Platforms Like Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for fridge and bedside table rentals is rising across Delhi NCR and Mumbai through 2026, with bundled monthly plans starting near ₹1,000 emerging as a working alternative to ₹40,000-plus outright spends on apartment-essential combinations. Rental platforms operating across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Mumbai, including Rentomojo, are seeing steady adoption across corporate-housing corridors and high-churn rental neighbourhoods — a pattern shaped by Day-One move-in requirements and short tenure horizons rather than by lifestyle preference. Interest in fridge rental in Delhi NCR has been a notable driver of this shift.

The trend is most visible in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok, and Sector 56, alongside Noida's Sector 18, Sector 62, and Sector 137 — corridors with dense corporate-housing footprints. Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Saket, and Dwarka pockets continue to anchor demand across single-occupancy and shared-flat configurations. Mumbai's Andheri East, Thane West, Powai, and Bandra mirror the dynamic, with apartment turnover cycles and Day-One essentials decisions concentrated in serviced and rented apartments.

A 240-litre double-door fridge in the ₹28,000 to ₹35,000 band carries embedded costs that one-time-purchase budgets routinely miss. Annual servicing runs ₹800 to ₹1,500, compressor or thermostat repair averages ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per incident in years three to five, and resale values fall to 25 to 35 percent of original purchase price inside the first two years. A pair of bedside tables in the ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 range adds polish and minor-damage repair costs of roughly ₹1,000 annually, with secondary-market resale rarely above 30 percent of original spend, particularly for engineered-wood units.

Against this, bundled rental plans for a fridge-and-bedside configuration begin at approximately ₹1,000 per month across Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with delivery, installation, servicing, and damage cover included in the monthly figure. Over a twelve-month tenure the comparison tightens further once depreciation, repair, and inter-city relocation costs are factored into the ownership case. The ₹40,000 combined fridge-and-bedside ownership outlay versus a ₹1,000-per-month bundled rental plan is increasingly being cited in renter discussions around cost control, particularly among households planning inter-city moves within the next two years.

Product flexibility shapes adoption alongside cost. Fridge rental catalogues span 190-litre single-door units for studio apartments, 240-litre double-door configurations for couples and small families, and 350-litre-plus side-by-side formats for larger households, with star ratings spanning 3-star and 5-star inverter variants. Bedside table rentals in Mumbai range across single-unit and pair configurations in lacquered, engineered-wood, and bamboo finishes, with storage-drawer and open-shelf variants matched to bedroom layouts. Apartment-essentials packs bundle both categories under a single monthly plan with one delivery window and one damage policy. Delivery timelines across NCR and Mumbai typically span two to four working days, with installation and assembly included in the standard service window.

Rentomojo has expanded its appliance and bedroom catalogue with an inter-city free-relocation policy that aligns particularly with the NCR-Mumbai mobility patterns common to corporate-housing residents. Tenure options typically span three months, six months, twelve months, and twenty-four months across most providers, with longer commitments carrying lower per-month effective rates.

Apartment-essentials ownership economics are increasingly difficult to justify in households with tenure horizons under three years, where resale depreciation, servicing costs, and inter-city relocation combine to erode the case for purchase. Day-One move-in rentals are emerging as part of a broader appliance-as-a-service shift across Indian metros, where mixed appliance-and-furniture combinations are being evaluated against subscription alternatives that carry built-in servicing and relocation cover.

As project-bound and corporate-relocating households across Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to weigh ₹40,000 apartment-essential outlays against ₹1,000-per-month bundled plans, platforms operating in the segment, including Rentomojo, are seeing measurable adoption shifts through 2026 across corporate-housing corridors and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances/refrigerators-on-rent

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and observable market patterns. Pricing, neighbourhood coverage, and platform-specific policies are indicative and subject to change.

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