As Intel and Micron Draw Institutional Interest, MoneyFlare Expands AI Stock Trading Tools for Automated Signal Execution

London, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare announced the expansion of its AI Stock Trading Tools, further strengthening its AI-powered capabilities for stock market signal recognition, data analysis, and automated strategy execution. The platform aims to help users track market changes in a simpler, more structured way while accessing AI-supported automated stock trading workflows.

The expansion comes as AI infrastructure-related stocks continue to attract institutional investor attention. Recent market reporting shows that, among approximately 6,600 institutions that filed 13F holdings, nearly 5,000 opened new positions in one or more semiconductor companies during the first quarter. Micron and Intel were among the representative names attracting attention, while AI infrastructure-related companies such as Oracle, Arista Networks, and Vertiv also saw growing institutional interest.





As semiconductors, AI chips, data centers, cloud computing, and high-performance computing remain active market themes, stock market signals, price movement, and sector rotation are becoming more frequent. MoneyFlare believes this shift is increasing demand among everyday users for AI stock trading tools, automated signal recognition, and more efficient trading execution workflows.

MoneyFlare’s AI Stock Trading Tools use AI-driven data analysis, market signal recognition, and automated execution workflows to help users observe stock market changes more conveniently and participate in stock-related trading activity in a more structured way.

“Interest in AI infrastructure stocks such as Intel and Micron shows that markets are paying closer attention to data, computing power, and AI supply chains,” said a MoneyFlare spokesperson. “MoneyFlare is expanding its AI Stock Trading Tools to help more users access automated signal execution and AI stock trading workflows through a simpler experience.”

The MoneyFlare AI Stock Trading Tools are built around signal recognition, automated execution, and ease of use. Users do not need to manually screen stocks all day, repeatedly analyze charts, or build complex strategy systems on their own. Through AI-supported workflows, the platform helps users track market signals and execute related trading strategies more efficiently.

Key Features of MoneyFlare AI Stock Trading Tools

AI stock signal recognition: Helps users track price movement, trend signals, and trading opportunities in stock-related markets.

Helps users track price movement, trend signals, and trading opportunities in stock-related markets. Automated signal execution: Supports automated workflows from market analysis to strategy execution, reducing manual operation.

Supports automated workflows from market analysis to strategy execution, reducing manual operation. Free start experience: New users can use the platform’s entry-level experience option to understand the basic workflow of AI stock trading tools.

New users can use the platform’s entry-level experience option to understand the basic workflow of AI stock trading tools. Easy to get started: The platform simplifies the complex setup process often associated with traditional stock trading tools, making it suitable for users who want to start quickly.

The platform simplifies the complex setup process often associated with traditional stock trading tools, making it suitable for users who want to start quickly. Managed automation workflow: Users do not need to build complex strategies independently, as MoneyFlare provides automated trading support through its AI-driven system.

MoneyFlare stated that the expansion of its AI Stock Trading Tools is an important step in improving its AI trading infrastructure. As AI infrastructure stocks, semiconductor companies, and technology sectors continue to influence market sentiment, users need clearer market signals, faster data processing, and more accessible automated execution tools.

The platform does not require users to have a professional quantitative trading background. Users can create an account, review available AI trading options, and begin experiencing automated stock trading workflows through MoneyFlare.

MoneyFlare said it will continue improving its AI trading tools for stock and crypto-related markets, with a focus on AI data analysis, stock market signal recognition, automated execution, and user experience.

AI Infrastructure Stock Momentum Drives the Upgrade of Stock Trading Tools

Institutional attention around semiconductor companies such as Intel and Micron reflects the growing importance of AI infrastructure as a capital market theme. As artificial intelligence applications continue to expand, companies connected to chips, memory, servers, data centers, networking equipment, and power infrastructure are becoming important reference points for investors tracking the AI supply chain.

This shift is not only affecting long-term investors. It is also influencing everyday stock traders. Higher activity in AI infrastructure stocks means faster market signals, more frequent sector rotation, and a short-term trading environment that increasingly depends on real-time data and automated tools.

MoneyFlare believes the value of AI stock trading tools lies in helping users process information more efficiently. Through its AI Stock Trading Tools, MoneyFlare aims to help users access automated stock trading workflows more easily, track signals, manage strategies, and participate in trading activity across active AI infrastructure and technology stock market environments.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is an AI-driven trading platform focused on automated trading across crypto and stock-related market scenarios. The platform combines artificial intelligence, quantitative trading models, market data analysis, and automated execution tools to help users access a more simplified trading experience.

MoneyFlare is designed for users who want AI-supported trading workflows without manually managing every market signal, strategy adjustment, or execution step.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.