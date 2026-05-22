BTC Ecosystem Announces New Strategic Initiative with AntPool and Bitmain to Expand Bitcoin Infrastructure Development in 2026

New York, NY, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC Ecosystem today announced a new strategic initiative involving AntPool and Bitmain, marking a significant development in the global Bitcoin infrastructure sector. The announcement introduces a broader collaboration focused on infrastructure optimization, high-efficiency computing systems, and next-generation blockchain ecosystem development.





Recently, the strategic alliance formed by Bitmain, AntPool, and leading projects within the BTC ecosystem signals that hardware efficiency, resource allocation, and investment logic are currently undergoing a revolution in vertical integration — a strategic shift highly valued by Western capital markets.

Core Technology: Pushing the Limits of Computing Efficiency

The core technology of this collaboration lies in the deep customization and optimization of Bitmain's most advanced hardware performance and ecosystem protocols.

A game-changing energy efficiency ratio (J/T): Bitmain's latest S21 Pro series hardware, with an energy efficiency ratio of less than 15J/T, forms the foundation for this ecosystem expansion. Through adaptation to the underlying protocol, systems can achieve more stable firmware upgrades, directly optimizing hardware response speed when processing complex inscriptions or Layer 2 transactions.

Large-scale deployment of liquid cooling technology: To meet the high-frequency computing needs of the BTC ecosystem, the three parties are promoting the standardized deployment of liquid-cooled cabinets. This not only extends the lifespan of ASIC chips but also improves heat dissipation efficiency by nearly 40%, providing hardware support for large-scale digital infrastructure operations.

Customized sidechain verification chips: Reports suggest that future Antminer devices may integrate a dedicated module to accelerate Bitcoin Layer 2 zero-knowledge proof (ZK) computation. This means that the hardware may support not only blockchain validation but also computing services for DApps within the ecosystem.

What is the BTC Ecosystem?

The BTC Ecosystem is operated by ADAPT ECOSYSTEM PTY LTD, a company registered in Australia and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Established in October 2022, the platform focuses on developing blockchain infrastructure powered by renewable energy sources.

Its operations span multiple regions. In Texas, infrastructure activities benefit from a stable and mature power grid capable of meeting continuous electricity demands. In Canada, hydroelectric power is utilized to enhance efficiency while keeping operational costs relatively low. In Australia, solar and wind energy are being progressively integrated to support the long-term growth of its infrastructure network.

Investment Potential: From Infrastructure to Digital Asset Ecosystems

In the eyes of institutional investors in the West, simply holding Bitcoin represents a Beta return; however, participating in the expanding ecosystem surrounding Bitcoin infrastructure is increasingly viewed as an opportunity for broader market exposure.

The Evolution of Computing Resource Utilization

Historically, infrastructure operators relied primarily on blockchain validation rewards. Now, through deeper integration with ecosystem platforms, computing resources may also support additional blockchain services and decentralized applications. This evolving model has attracted significant interest from technology-focused investors.

The Revaluation of Infrastructure Companies

North American-listed infrastructure companies (such as MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms) are closely monitoring these developments. As infrastructure hardware evolves from being viewed solely as a computational tool to becoming part of a broader ecosystem network, valuation models may increasingly resemble those applied to technology platforms.

Industry Observations and Future Outlook

This strategic move sends a clear signal to the market: Bitcoin is evolving beyond a digital asset into a broader technology and infrastructure platform.

ESG Compliance and Institutional Entry

Bitmain’s high-efficiency hardware aligns with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards increasingly prioritized by Western markets, making these infrastructure solutions more attractive to institutional investors.

The New Dynamic of Infrastructure Decentralization

While collaboration among major industry participants has improved efficiency, maintaining decentralization remains a key discussion point within global blockchain communities. The collaborating parties have indicated that more transparent operational protocols may help address these concerns.

This represents a significant development not only for hardware technology but also for the broader digital infrastructure sector. For investors, attention is increasingly shifting toward projects capable of transforming advanced computing resources into scalable blockchain ecosystems.

Media Contact

BTC Ecosystem Public Relations Team

Email: info@btcecosystem.com

Website: btcecosystem.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.