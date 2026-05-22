AI/R Launches Platform to Bring Visibility to Artificial Intelligence Spending Across Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specializing in Agentic AI, announces the launch of AI/R Watch, a platform developed to provide organizations with clear visibility into artificial intelligence spending. The solution enables companies to monitor AI-related consumption and investments within a single environment, supporting more informed decisions around budgeting, operational efficiency, and the scaling of AI initiatives.

“As artificial intelligence continues to expand across enterprises, organizations are also facing growing challenges in understanding where investments are being made, how resources are being consumed, and the real financial impact of these initiatives. AI/R Watch was developed to provide this visibility by bringing together, in a single platform, the information organizations need to monitor AI spending and establish more effective governance over these operations,” says Cleyton Ferreira, Director of Products and Technology at AI/R.

AI/R Watch consolidates data from multiple artificial intelligence initiatives, tools, and environments, enabling organizations to gain a broader and more structured view of these expenses. In practice, the platform supports continuous monitoring of AI-related spending, the identification of optimization opportunities, and stronger financial governance over AI operations.

“In many cases, organizations are already investing across multiple AI initiatives, but still face challenges in consolidating visibility into these expenses and transforming them into actionable management insights. AI/R Watch helps organize this analysis, bringing greater transparency to AI consumption tracking and stronger foundations for decisions related to prioritization, efficiency, and the expansion of AI across operations,” says Lidinei Domeneghini, Director of Engineering at AI/R.

With the launch of AI/R Watch, AI/R reinforces its strategy of supporting organizations in adopting artificial intelligence more efficiently and sustainably by offering a platform focused on visibility, control, and governance of AI-related spending.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Contact info: Caroline Randow, caroline.randow@aircompany.ai