Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Veritone, Inc. (VERI)

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Veritone, Inc. (“Veritone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERI) securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements, and (5) that, as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint alleges that as a result of these accounting and financial issues, Veritone’s stock price fell, causing harm to investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Veritone should contact the Firm prior to the July 20, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .