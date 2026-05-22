REV Closes Deal With Major Gold on Quebec Mining Claims

REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce that, further to its February 19, 2026 news release, it has closed the disposition of certain mining claims held by the Company in Quebec (the “Purchased Assets”) (the “Transaction”), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement between the Company and Major Gold Corp. (“MGC”) dated February 19, 2026 (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) for a purchase price of $1,240,000 of share consideration (the “Purchase Price”).

Commenting on the Transaction, Jordan Potts, CEO and Director of REV, stated: “REV is pleased to complete this transaction with Major Gold, which we believe provides a pathway for these assets to continue to be advanced with dedicated funding and focus. REV will retain a meaningful equity interest in Major Gold and expects to remain involved, while allowing REV to continue concentrating its capital on its core Helium and Natural Hydrogen priorities.”

The common shares issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day following the date hereof.

No finder’s fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Transaction.

Options Grant

REV has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 400,000 common shares at $1.00 per share for a period of two (2) years. The options are subject to vesting terms in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America’s Northern Great Plains and southern Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 14,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta–Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining Corp. (ownership of 6 million shares) which is advancing its Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery toward commercial validation.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 –325 Howe Street,

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, the future advancement of the Purchased Assets by Major Gold Corp., REV’s anticipated ongoing involvement with Major Gold Corp., including through governance participation rights, the future business plans and strategic priorities of the Company, and the Company’s continued focus on its Helium and Natural Hydrogen initiatives.

Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “potential”, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including assumptions relating to the ability of Major Gold Corp. to advance the Purchased Assets, the continued participation of REV in Major Gold Corp., the availability of financing, and general business, market and economic conditions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability of Major Gold Corp. to advance the Purchased Assets, changes in market conditions, commodity prices, availability of financing, exploration and development risks, regulatory and permitting risks, risks associated with strategic investments, and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.