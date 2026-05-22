B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd. Expands Residential HVAC Services Across Additional Southern Ontario Communities

GUELPH, ON, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GUELPH, ON - May 22, 2026 - -

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd., a family-owned HVAC contractor based in Guelph, Ontario, has announced the expansion of its residential heating and cooling services into additional communities throughout other regions. The company is extending availability for furnace installation, furnace repair, air conditioner installation, air conditioner repair, and heat pump installation services across areas including Rockwood, Elora, Fergus, Breslau, Erin, Cambridge, Waterloo, Kitchener, Halton Hills, and surrounding communities.

The expansion comes as many Ontario homeowners continue to evaluate aging HVAC systems, rising utility costs, and increasing demand for energy-efficient home comfort solutions. Regional population growth and residential development across Wellington County and the Waterloo Region have also contributed to increased demand for experienced HVAC contractors familiar with local housing conditions and Ontario climate requirements.

Founded in 1997, B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd. has operated from Guelph for more than two decades, serving homeowners with heating and cooling system installations, emergency repairs, preventative maintenance, ductwork services, indoor air quality solutions, and water heating services. The company remains independently owned and operated by founder Paul Palmer and his family at a time when many HVAC businesses across Ontario have transitioned to larger corporate ownership structures.

The expanded service coverage is intended to improve access to licensed HVAC technicians for homeowners in growing residential communities where demand for heating and cooling support continues to increase. Communities such as Fergus, Elora, and Rockwood have experienced ongoing residential growth, while larger centers, including Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge, continue to see increased demand for HVAC upgrades, heat pump adoption, and air conditioning replacement projects.

According to the company, the additional service coverage will focus primarily on residential HVAC installation and repair work designed for Ontario weather conditions, including winter heating demands and summer cooling requirements. The company also plans to support homeowners seeking higher-efficiency heating systems and heat pump technology as provincial energy-efficiency programs continue to influence purchasing decisions throughout Ontario.

"Many homeowners across Wellington County and Waterloo Region are looking for dependable HVAC service from companies that understand the local climate, housing styles, and seasonal demands," said Paul Palmer, owner of B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd. "The additional communities being added to the company's regular service area allow more homeowners to access experienced technicians for furnace repairs, air conditioner installations, preventative maintenance, and emergency heating or cooling issues when they need support most."

The company stated that emergency heating repair services will continue to play a major role in the expanded coverage area, particularly during periods of extreme winter temperatures in Southern Ontario. Emergency furnace repair calls remain one of the most common seasonal service requests throughout the region, especially in older residential neighborhoods where aging heating systems require replacement or ongoing maintenance.

In addition to heating and cooling services, B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd. also provides indoor air quality support, including duct cleaning, ventilation services, air filtration recommendations, and ductwork upgrades. Indoor air quality concerns have continued to receive greater attention from homeowners in recent years due to seasonal allergies, wildfire smoke events, and increased awareness surrounding residential ventilation systems.

The expansion also reflects broader industry trends toward energy-efficient HVAC systems, including cold climate heat pumps, smart thermostat integration, and high-efficiency furnace installations. Ontario rebate programs and utility incentives have contributed to growing consumer interest in energy-saving heating and cooling systems capable of reducing household energy consumption while improving year-round comfort.

As part of the expanded service coverage, the company plans to continue offering residential HVAC solutions tailored to a variety of property types found throughout the region, including heritage homes in Elora and Downtown Guelph, suburban developments in South Guelph and Waterloo, and rural residential properties in communities such as Erin and Rockwood.

The company employs licensed HVAC technicians trained to work with gas furnaces, central air systems, heat pumps, water heaters, ductless mini-split systems, and ventilation equipment. B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd. also maintains a focus on compliance with Ontario HVAC safety regulations and industry standards associated with residential heating and cooling installations.

Local homeowners have continued to rely heavily on online reviews and referrals when selecting HVAC contractors across Southern Ontario. Recent customer feedback for B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd. has highlighted responsiveness, communication, installation quality, and technician professionalism during both routine and emergency service calls.

The company noted that the additional service coverage areas were selected based on growing customer demand, referral activity, and the increasing need for responsive local HVAC support outside the immediate Guelph area. The expanded coverage is expected to support both residential service calls and long-term preventative maintenance relationships with homeowners throughout the region.

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For more information about B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd, contact the company here:



B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Ltd

Paul Palmer

+1 519-835-4858

info@bapheating.ca

25 Clearview St Unit 6, Guelph, Ontario N1E 6C4