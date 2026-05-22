Tenaris announces $306 million CAD investment to strengthen its Sault Ste. Marie industrial centre, backed by federal and provincial governments

Tenaris, Canada’s largest domestic manufacturer of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), marks another milestone in its long-term commitment to Canadian manufacturing and the country’s energy sector with a landmark $306 million CAD joint investment alongside Canadian Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly (LC), Ontario Premier Doug Ford (RC), Tenaris in Canada President Martín Castro (C), Ontario Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli (FL), Sault Ste. Marie Member of Parliament Terry Sheehan (FR), and Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker (FFR) at Tenaris’s Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre

on Tuesday, May 22, 2026.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris, the country’s largest comprehensive supplier of OCTG pipe (Oil Country Tubular Goods) and Canada’s only seamless pipe manufacturer, has announced a landmark $306 million CAD investment with the federal and Ontario governments at its Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre. The announcement, made alongside Canadian Minister of Industry, Mélanie Joly; Ontario Premier, Doug Ford; Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Vic Fedeli; Sault Ste. Marie Member of Parliament, Terry Sheehan; and Sault Ste. Marie Mayor, Matthew Shoemaker, marks another step in Tenaris’s long-term commitment to Canada’s manufacturing and energy sectors. The federal government’s Strategic Response Fund and the provincial government’s Invest Ontario Fund provided financial support to the investment.

The plan will expand production, extend product range, and maximize productivity through the installation of new, state-of-the-art equipment. The improvement in material flows will impact each stage in the seamless and electric resistance welded (ERW) manufacturing processes, including hot rolling and stretch reduction, heat treatment, testing capabilities, and finishing. The new investment will also include an additional threading line for semi-premium and API connections.

These upgrades will strengthen steel pipe production in Ontario to meet growing demand for a reliable domestic supply of high performance OCTG covering the steel grade range required for Canada’s oil and gas industry, especially shale, thermal and offshore drilling applications. Expanded capacity for critical OCTG and improved line pipe grades are pertinent to Canada’s energy superpower ambitions. The investment is expected to generate up to 200 direct and indirect skilled jobs in Ontario at Tenaris’s Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre, as well as create favourable business conditions for Ontario-based subcontractors.

“In Canada, we know energy connects us. Tenaris steel pipes, manufactured in Ontario and delivered through our Rig Direct® service network to oil and gas operators across the country, enable Canadian energy sovereignty. With this more than $300 million CAD investment, on top of more than $350 million CAD invested since 2020, we illustrate Tenaris’s steadfast commitment to Canadian manufacturing. Today’s milestone builds on the momentum to expand Canada’s domestic supply chain for OCTG and line pipe,” said Martín Castro, President of Tenaris in Canada.

“Canada’s steel industry is a cornerstone of our economic strength and a driver of our industrial future. Our government remains firmly committed to supporting the steel sector in Sault Ste. Marie. At a time of rising tariffs and trade uncertainty, our government’s investment in Tenaris reinforces local manufacturing, creates good-paying jobs and delivers real, lasting benefits for the region and for Canada,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

“Tenaris’s investment in Sault Ste. Marie is a strong vote of confidence in Ontario’s world-class workers, and in our plan to protect Ontario by building a more competitive and resilient economy,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Our government will continue to stand up for workers in industries impacted by tariffs both here in Sault Ste. Marie and across Ontario by diversifying our economy, finding new trading partners and supporting new pipelines, rail lines and other projects that use Ontario steel to open up new markets for Ontario products around the globe.”

“Amid global uncertainty, Ontario’s stable, reliable and predictable business environment continues to instill confidence and attract job-creating investments,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We congratulate Tenaris on this latest milestone and look forward to seeing Northern Ontario’s talented steel workers remain at the heart of their success.”

“Sault Ste. Marie is proud to be at the centre of this milestone investment in Canada’s steel pipe and energy industries,” observed Sault Ste. Marie Mayor, Matthew Shoemaker. "Today is another demonstration of Tenaris’s long-standing commitment to our city through its ongoing investments in not only our local organizations but also in reinforcing Sault Ste. Marie as a hub for advanced manufacturing in Ontario and across Canada.”

Invest in Canada CEO, Laurel Broten, said, “Canada continues to stand out as a stable, predictable destination for global investment. The expansion of Tenaris’ operations in Sault Ste. Marie underscores the strength of Northern Ontario’s skilled workforce and industrial capabilities. Invest in Canada was proud to support this investment, which will strengthen Canada’s energy supply chain and advance growth across the region.”

Tenaris employs more than 1,200 people nationwide and approximately 800 of its employees are based in Sault Ste. Marie. Its Canadian operations are anchored by its Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre, where the company’s Canadian seamless and welded steel pipes are produced for Western Canada’s energy sector and the Eastern Atlantic offshore projects. The company operates three service centers in Edmonton, AB, Grande Prairie, AB, and most recently, Fort St. John, B.C. to strengthen regional support for its customers. OCTG produced in Ontario is shipped directly by rail to one of Tenaris’s service centers where it is dispatched to customers’ drilling operations. The company also operates three Alberta facilities specializing in OCTG accessories, coating and pipe threading, along with a commercial office in Calgary, AB, and an R&D centre in Toronto, ON.

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About Tenaris

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the energy industry and other industrial applications. Its customers include most of the world’s leading oil and gas companies, with revenues of $12 billion USD in 2025. Employing approximately 25,000 people worldwide, Tenaris operates an integrated network of steel manufacturing, research, finishing, and service facilities, with a direct presence in major energy markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Media Contact

Gracie Pucci

Communications Representative

Tenaris in Canada

705-971-2212

gapucci@tenaris.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb165071-55df-4fc0-ad67-d0f7ffc08d9a