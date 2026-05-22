JESTER Announces New Industry Perspective on AI Avatar Use in iGaming 

Warsaw, Poland, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JESTER, an international influence marketing team specializing in iGaming, betting, Web3, fintech, and digital products, today released its latest industry outlook on the evolving role of AI avatars in iGaming marketing, highlighting both the opportunities and current limitations of the technology.





As AI-generated virtual personalities continue to gain traction across digital platforms, JESTER’s latest analysis suggests that while AI avatars can generate significant audience engagement and visibility, their effectiveness in driving direct performance metrics such as first-time deposits (FTD) remains limited.

“AI avatars are currently proving to be more effective as media assets than as direct performance tools,” said Vladimir, CEO of JESTER. “If an avatar is built at a high technical level, with compelling storytelling and realistic presentation, it can attract substantial attention. However, attention alone does not automatically convert into player acquisition.”

The announcement comes amid growing adoption of AI-generated digital influencers by brands seeking scalable alternatives to traditional influence marketing. According to JESTER, several operators and agencies are already experimenting with internal networks of AI avatars designed to support marketing campaigns.

However, the firm cautions that platform governance and consumer trust remain significant variables in the technology’s future adoption.

According to JESTER, six Instagram accounts associated with AI-generated avatars, representing a combined audience of approximately 800,000 followers and millions of views, were reportedly suspended within the past week, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding platform policy enforcement for synthetic identities.

JESTER’s outlook also emphasizes the trust gap between human creators and AI-generated personas.

“Authentic audience relationships are built through long-term communication, lived experience, and consistency,” Vladimir added. “While AI avatars may appear convincing, they currently do not replicate the same depth of trust or behavioral influence as human personalities. If audiences later perceive that interaction as inauthentic, it may negatively affect brand perception.”

Based on current market conditions, JESTER expects AI avatars to serve primarily as complementary tools in media-focused campaigns rather than replacements for human influencers in the near term.

The company recommends a hybrid marketing approach in which brands continue relying on human-led influencer partnerships for performance outcomes while selectively incorporating AI avatars for experimentation and broader awareness campaigns.

The release reflects broader industry discussion around artificial intelligence’s role in regulated digital marketing environments, particularly in sectors where trust and authenticity significantly influence conversion behavior.

About JESTER

JESTER is an international influence marketing team working with more than 3,000 influencers across 65+ markets. The company provides campaign integrations for gambling, betting, Web3 products, digital assets, fintech services, game providers, AI startups, and other digital industries, focusing on long-term growth strategies and performance-driven influence marketing.

Media Contact:

Email: inquiries@jester.marketing

Website: jester.marketing



