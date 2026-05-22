Bitcoin News: Gruntle Announces $100,000 Milestone Using Web3Payments Infrastructure as Bitcoin Bulls Eye $150,000 Target





LONDON, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruntle has officially announced the successful completion of a major $100,000 fundraising milestone, achieved in under 48 hours of launch using Web3Payments infrastructure. The announcement comes as Bitcoin sentiment continues to strengthen across global markets, with several analysts and market commentators increasingly pointing toward a potential move toward the $150,000 level if bullish momentum continues through the second half of the cycle.

The rapid milestone highlights growing market interest around Gruntle’s “tired market” narrative - messaging designed to resonate with crypto users frustrated by repetitive trends, short-lived hype cycles, and declining originality across the sector. Early traction suggests the positioning is striking a chord with retail participants looking for something different amid renewed Bitcoin optimism.

Bitcoin's Macro Setup Is Putting Risk Back on the Table

The latest market conversation has centered on Bitcoin's resilience during another volatile geopolitical stretch. In recent weeks, BTC has continued to trade as a closely watched macro asset, with bulls arguing that a stabilizing political backdrop and improving regulatory clarity could give the market room to reprice higher.

That view has only gained traction as $150,000 price targets continue to circulate in the broader crypto discussion. For traders, the logic is straightforward. If Bitcoin can hold strength through war headlines, oil volatility, and shifting rate expectations, appetite for higher-beta plays often returns quickly once fear begins to fade.

Source: https://x.com/CryptoLifer33/status/2057450104982811110

The Senate's latest move to advance a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's military operations in Iran has added another layer to that story. While it does not end the conflict on its own, it has reinforced the idea that markets are watching closely for any sign of de-escalation. In crypto, even a modest improvement in risk sentiment can send speculative capital moving fast.

Why Presales Start Heating Up in This Kind of Market

When Bitcoin starts reclaiming narrative strength, attention rarely stops with Bitcoin alone. Historically, improving sentiment tends to flow into altcoins, then into smaller-cap themes, and eventually into presales that offer a fresh angle before the next leg of the cycle fully develops.

That is where Gruntle is beginning to stand out. Rather than leaning on exaggerated promises or recycled meme coin language, the project positions itself as a deadpan capybara meme coin built for exhausted chart survivors. The tone is different, but the timing may be even more important.

The project's branding as "The Doomsday Token" gives it a clear identity in a crowded presale field. In a market that has seen countless loud launches, Gruntle's pitch feels deliberately restrained. It presents itself as a digital refuge for traders who have already seen enough chaos and still want exposure to the next speculative wave.

Gruntle's $100,000 Raise Marks an Early Milestone

Crossing $100,000 raised gives Gruntle an early proof point at a moment when crypto buyers are becoming more selective. Market participants are no longer responding to hype alone. They want recognisable themes, cleaner presentation, and token structures that suggest a project has been thought through beyond the first marketing push.

Gruntle is built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 5 billion tokens. Its roadmap places the project in an active presale phase now, with later steps focused on liquidity provision, token claims, exchange trading, and tracking platform visibility. That kind of sequencing matters in presale markets because buyers increasingly look for projects that show a path forward rather than a vague concept. The technology, powered by Web3Payments, is built to be secure and accessible for all.

The project's accepted purchase methods also widen access, with support for ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and card payments. For a presale still in its earlier growth stage, that kind of accessibility can help reduce friction just as new traffic begins entering the funnel.

A Timely Story in a Market Looking for the Next Rotation

The timing of Gruntle's $100,000 milestone may be what gives this story extra traction. Bitcoin remains central to the market conversation, especially as traders debate whether the current cycle can still support a move toward $150,000. At the same time, geopolitical headlines and policy developments continue to create sharp swings in sentiment.

That combination tends to create an opening for presales that can connect themselves to the wider market without losing their own identity. Gruntle appears to be doing exactly that. It is entering the conversation while Bitcoin strength, macro uncertainty, and the search for earlier-stage upside are all colliding at once.

For buyers watching the market from a distance, that makes Gruntle more than just another meme coin presale trying to attach itself to a hot headline. It makes it part of a broader shift back toward speculative positioning as traders look for what could benefit most if Bitcoin's next breakout does arrive.

Check Out the Gruntle Website to Join the Presale





Conclusion

Crypto narratives are moving quickly again. Bitcoin bulls are still defending the case for much higher prices, the Senate's Iran war vote has added a fresh political catalyst to the macro picture, and presale buyers are beginning to rotate back into projects that feel distinct.

Gruntle reaching $100,000 raised places it squarely inside that moment. With its doomsday branding, Ethereum-based presale structure, and 25% fixed APY staking model, the project is starting to build a case as one of the more memorable early-stage names to watch while the wider market decides whether Bitcoin's path to $150,000 is still on track.

About Gruntle

Gruntle is a culture-first meme coin project built around a deadpan capybara mascot and the exhausted humor of modern internet and crypto culture. Blending absurdist branding, self-aware storytelling, and community-driven momentum, Gruntle transforms crypto nihilism into a distinctive identity for traders, memers, and permanently online communities. Through its presale campaign and growing mud-loving following, $GRUNTLE aims to become a recognizable symbol of the “everything is dust” generation of crypto.



Contact Details:

Alex Dillon

marketing@protocolpr.io

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