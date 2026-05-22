Element Plumbing, Heating & Air Hides Treasure Chests Across St. George in Skateboard Giveaway Aimed at Keeping Kids Active

ST. GEORGE, UT, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. GEORGE, UT - May 22, 2026 - -

Local home services company plans to give away 100 custom Element skateboards to community members who find treasure chests hidden around town and the local skate park.

Element Plumbing, Heating & Air, a family-owned home services company serving Southern Utah, has launched a community giveaway designed to get kids off their screens and onto skateboards. Owners Jon and Jaimie Graham are personally hiding small treasure chests throughout St. George, including spots in and around the local skate park and anyone who finds one walks away with a cash prize and a redemption ticket for a free, custom-branded Element skateboard.

The company's goal is to put 100 skateboards into the hands of local residents over the course of the summer.

"This one started as a personal thing for me, I grew up on a skateboard, and Element was the brand I loved as a kid," said Jon Graham, owner of Element Plumbing, Heating & Air. "Jaimie and I wanted to do something that gets families outside together. Kids hunting for treasure chests, parents tagging along, somebody riding home on a new board at the end of it. That's the kind of community stuff we want to be known for."

New treasure chests are being placed throughout St. George and Hurricane on a rolling basis, with locations ranging from public parks and trailheads to popular family spots near the local skate park. The Grahams are dropping hints on Element's Facebook page when new chests go out, so following along is the easiest way to stay in the hunt. Once a chest is found, the winner simply brings their numbered ticket to Element's Hurricane headquarters to claim their cash prize and pick up a custom Element skateboard. No purchase, no paperwork, no catch.

A Different Kind of Home Services Company: The skateboard giveaway is the latest in a series of community-first initiatives from Element Plumbing, Heating & Air, which was named Best of Southern Utah 2025. While the company is best known locally for 24/7 emergency plumbing, heating, and air conditioning service, the Grahams say they have built the business around a simple idea: a company should be measured by what it gives back, not just by what it sells.

"We're plumbers and HVAC technicians by trade, but we live here too," said Jaimie Graham. "Our kids go to school here, we shop at the same grocery stores, we cheer at the same games. When you look at it that way, doing something good for the community isn't marketing, it's just the right way to run a business."

Jon and Jaimie are raising their kids in Southern Utah, and say they want every child in the community to have the same kind of active, outdoor upbringing they did.

The Grahams have indicated that more community programs are planned throughout 2026, with a continued focus on youth, families, and active lifestyles.

About Element Plumbing, Heating & Air

Element Plumbing, Heating & Air is a family-owned home services company based in St. George, Utah, serving residents and businesses throughout Southern Utah for more than 25 years. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services, including 24/7 emergency repair. Element was named Best of Southern Utah 2025 and is known for its commitment to honest service, skilled technicians, and giving back to the community it serves.

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For more information about Element Plumbing, Heating & Air, contact the company here:



Element Plumbing, Heating & Air

Jon Graham

(435) 554-1330

info@elementSTG.com

1240 E 100 S Suite 201E

St. George, UT 84770