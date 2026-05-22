Securities Fraud Investigation Into Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON HUB GROUP, INC. (HUBG), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group disclosed it had “identified an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” The Company determined that, as a result, financial statements for those periods should no longer be relied upon.

The Company further stated it “expects to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2025.”

On this news, Hub Group’s stock price fell $9.34, or 18.3%, to close at $41.81 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group disclosed that additional financial statements from 2023 and 2024 would need to be restated after the Company had “identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported.” The Company also announced that it would be unable to timely file its first quarter 2026 financial report as well as its full year 2025 annual report.

On this news, Hub Group’s stock price fell $5.24, or 12.5%, to close at $36.62 per share on May 12, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Hub Group securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com