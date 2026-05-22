Rankpage Malaysia Launches AIRM To Future-Proof AI Search Visibility





The AI SEO agency introduces AI Reputation Management (AIRM) as businesses face a new challenge: being discovered, trusted, and included in AI-generated answers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rankpage , a leading Malaysia-based AI SEO agency, today announced the launch of AIRM, its AI Reputation Management framework. AIRM is an advanced visibility intelligence system designed to automate AI search workflows.

Developed from Rankpage’s years of AI search expertise, AIRM is built to standardise how brands are monitored and strengthened across generative search platforms while ensuring greater consistency and accuracy in strategy and reporting.

Consumer search behaviour is rapidly shifting beyond traditional search, with AI-driven discovery emerging as a new frontier for brand visibility. More users are now turning to ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or AI Overviews to research, compare and make purchasing decisions. AIRM was built to capture this growing opportunity.

“Search behaviour is changing faster than many businesses realise. Customers are no longer only typing keywords into Google; they are asking AI systems which company they should trust,” said Riff Chen, Regional Manager of Rankpage. “We launched AIRM because brands now need visibility inside AI-generated answers, not just traditional search listings. This is a new layer of reputation, and Malaysian businesses should not be left behind.”

AI Search: The New Frontier of Online Marketing

Businesses may appear in traditional search results, yet still be absent when AI platforms generate recommendations. This gap matters because users are increasingly using AI answers to get recommendations. If a brand is not cited, it may lose out to competition at the very start of the research funnel.

The Department Of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) economic census findings showed web presence reached 70.9% in 2022, meaning about 3 in 10 establishments may have limited online visibility, a gap that can carry into AI-powered discovery.

According to Rankpage, the launch of AIRM is driven by three major changes in the digital landscape:

AI assistants are becoming discovery channels, influencing how people compare brands and services.

Traditional SEO signals are no longer enough on their own, as AI systems interpret entities, authority, citations, sentiment, and structured information.

Brand reputation is becoming increasingly machine-readable, meaning businesses need clearer digital signals that AI platforms can understand.



“Businesses used to ask if they ranked on page one. Now the bigger question is if AI can find them, understand them, and include them in the right context,” said Riff Chen, Regional Manager of Rankpage. “AIRM was launched to help businesses bridge that gap between SEO, online reputation, and AI search visibility.”

Supporting Malaysia’s Shift Into AI-Led Digital Discovery

For Malaysian businesses, the rise of AI search introduces both opportunity and risk. Companies that build clear authority signals may be more likely to appear in AI-generated answers, while those with inconsistent brand information, weak citations, limited authority, or unmanaged online reputation may become less visible.

Rankpage said this shift is especially relevant for industries where trust and comparison play a major role, including professional services, fintech, logistics, eCommerce, healthcare-adjacent services, real estate, education, and B2B solutions.

The company noted that AI search optimisation is not about replacing SEO. Instead, it expands the scope of SEO into areas such as Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), structured data, entity recognition, brand mentions, content credibility, and AI reputation management.

AIRM was therefore launched as part of Rankpage’s broader response to the future of search, where visibility is increasingly influenced by both human-readable content and machine-readable trust signals.

Strengthening Rankpage’s AI SEO Direction

Rankpage has positioned itself as a pioneer in AI search optimisation in Malaysia. The new AIRM product builds on this foundation by addressing an important stage of SEO service: automation, consistency and measured growth across all client accounts.

This aligns with Rankpage’s focus on helping businesses improve visibility across Google and AI search engines through structured and proven methods. With AIRM, Rankpage aims to support organisations that want better AI search visibility and to prepare for a market where customers increasingly rely on AI-generated answers.

About Rankpage

Rankpage is a Malaysia-based SEO agency that helps businesses grow through systematic strategy, sustainable search rankings, and scalable AI visibility. Founded in 2017, Rankpage is a leading AI SEO service and traditional SEO in Malaysia.

Rankpage combines human SEO expertise with AI-assisted innovation. The company serves clients across Malaysia and regional markets, with a focus on measurable organic growth, digital authority, and long-term search performance.

Office:

Rankpage Sdn. Bhd.

Level 35-02, Q Sentral (East Wing)

2A, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2

KL Sentral

50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Media Contact

Rankpage Sdn. Bhd.

Email: sales@rankpage.com.my

Phone: +60 10-233 3976

Website: www.rankpage.com.my

AIRM Website: www.airm.com.my

Trademark Notice:

ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini, and other third-party product names are trademarks of their respective owners. AIRM is not affiliated with or endorsed by these platforms.

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