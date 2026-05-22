All In FutureTech Alliance Long-Term Strategic Direction Following the HyalRoute Acquisition: Building a Future Technology Platform Driven by AI Infrastructure and AI Applications, with Optical Technologies at Its Core

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance (Nasdaq: AGAE) (“AIFA” or the “Company”), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc., today issued a supplemental statement regarding the Company’s long-term strategic direction following its recent signing of agreements to acquire a controlling interest in HyalRoute Fiber-Optic Communication Group (“HyalRoute” or “HyalRoute Group”).

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a series of transaction agreements to acquire an aggregate 57.67% controlling interest in HyalRoute. HyalRoute owns a pan-ASEAN fiber-optic network, AAE-1 international submarine cable resources, and related cross-border optical transmission capabilities. The Company views this transaction as a major milestone in its transformation into an AI infrastructure platform with optical technologies at its core. The Company also previously announced that, as part of its strategic transformation plan, it had formally approved and completed its corporate name change to All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. and is applying for a corresponding Nasdaq ticker symbol update.

The Company believes that, as global data traffic, cross-border connectivity demand, cloud services, AI computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure needs continue to grow, fiber-optic communications, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border optical networks, and related AI applications are creating long-term structural opportunities. Going forward, AIFA intends to build a future technology platform driven by two core engines: an “AI infrastructure network powered by optical technologies” and a “matrix of AI application services.”

I. Strategic Positioning: Upgrading from an Experiential Entertainment Company to a Dual-Engine Platform Driven by “Optical Technologies + AI Applications”

The Company’s name change to All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. reflects the continued evolution of its long-term strategic direction. The new corporate identity is intended to more accurately represent the Company’s future positioning as a future technology platform driven by two core engines: “optical communications” and an “AI application ecosystem.”

In the Company’s view, the core competitiveness of a future technology platform does not come from a single application or a single asset, but rather from the synergy among underlying infrastructure capabilities, cross-border connectivity, compute scheduling capabilities, and AI application scenarios. Based on this view, the Company intends to advance its long-term development around the following two primary strategic pillars:

AI Infrastructure Network: Based on fiber-optic networks, submarine cables, cross-border transmission, silicon photonics-enabled compute, and data centers, the Company aims to build underlying network capabilities that support AI computing, data flow, and digital economy applications. AI Application Services Matrix: Centered on AI education, AI vocational training, AI entertainment, AI IP commercialization platform, AI healthcare, AI drones, and other AI application scenarios, the Company aims to gradually develop a commercializable, scalable, and synergistic application services system.

The Company believes that infrastructure assets provide a stable long-term strategic foundation, while AI applications provide greater growth flexibility and broader scenario expansion capabilities. The combination of the two is expected to help the Company gradually upgrade from a traditional experiential entertainment business into an integrated technology platform oriented toward the future digital economy and the AI industry value chain.

II. Strategic Significance of the HyalRoute Acquisition: Strengthening Core “Optical Transmission” Infrastructure Capabilities

HyalRoute is an important fiber-optic communications and digital infrastructure operating platform in Southeast Asia. According to information previously disclosed by the Company, HyalRoute owns a pan-ASEAN fiber-optic network totaling approximately 85,000 kilometers, including approximately 35,000 kilometers of fiber-optic network in the Philippines, approximately 23,000 kilometers of fiber-optic network in Cambodia, and approximately 26,000 kilometers of fiber-optic backbone networks in Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and other ASEAN countries. HyalRoute is also a member of the AAE-1 submarine cable consortium, owns 1,700 Gbps of trans-Asia-Africa-Europe submarine cable capacity, and owns a cable landing station in Cambodia.

The Company believes that, if the transaction is successfully completed, HyalRoute will provide AIFA with an opportunity to access the core infrastructure layer of the optical communications value chain, including:

physical fiber-optic backbone networks;

metropolitan optical networks and access networks;

cross-border data transmission capabilities;

submarine cable capacity;

international gateway connectivity; and

infrastructure capabilities serving telecommunications operators, government networks, enterprise customers, and future data center demand.

The Company believes fiber-optic networks are the “transmission layer” of the digital economy. Against the backdrop of continued growth in AI computing, cloud services, data centers, enterprise networks, and cross-border digital services, owning scalable, operable, and commercially viable cross-border optical network resources will become a key foundation of the Company’s future digital infrastructure strategy.

III. Optical Technologies at the Core: Building an Infrastructure Closed Loop of “Optical Compute + Optical Transmission”

AIFA’s long-term infrastructure strategy will be built around “optical compute + optical transmission.”

The Company has previously proposed the development of silicon photonics-enabled compute and storage infrastructure for the global market. In its acquisition announcement, the Company also stated that HyalRoute’s fiber-optic backbone networks, metropolitan optical networks, cross-border transmission capabilities, and submarine cable connectivity resources are highly complementary to the Company’s overall vision of building a digital infrastructure platform.

Going forward, the Company intends to build an infrastructure system driven by optical technologies as the underlying foundation through the following layers:

Optical Transmission Network Layer

Leveraging HyalRoute’s ASEAN fiber-optic backbone networks, cross-border transmission capabilities, international submarine cable resources, and international gateway connectivity, the Company aims to establish a foundation for regional and intercontinental data transmission. Optical Compute Infrastructure Layer

By combining the Company’s planned silicon photonics-enabled compute and storage center with HyalRoute’s own initiatives in compute center development, the Company intends to explore the construction of compute infrastructure serving AI training, inference computing, high-performance computing, and enterprise-level data processing. Optical Network + Compute Scheduling Layer

Through the coordination of cross-border fiber-optic networks and compute centers, the Company aims to support unified scheduling of future AI compute capacity, data traffic, enterprise connectivity, and digital services. Infrastructure Commercialization Layer

Around bandwidth leasing, cross-border private lines, international gateways, data center interconnection, compute services, and value-added services, the Company intends to build a long-term, recurring, and scalable commercialization model through a token-based model.

The Company believes that this “optical compute + optical transmission” closed loop has the potential to position the Company within a long-duration, continuously operating infrastructure sector. This sector supports global data movement, cloud connectivity, enterprise networks, and future digital infrastructure demand, and possesses long-term asset characteristics that differ from those of other short-cycle technology products.

IV. AI Application Services Matrix: Extending from Infrastructure to Commercial Application Scenarios

In addition to building infrastructure capabilities, the Company will continue to advance a series of AI application initiatives in order to enhance business growth flexibility and expand commercialization opportunities.

The Company’s future areas of focus for AI applications include:

AI Entertainment Services: including AI Poker, AI-powered tournaments, AI interactive entertainment, and online entertainment products;

including AI Poker, AI-powered tournaments, AI interactive entertainment, and online entertainment products; AI Vocational Training: building a talent development system oriented toward employment and industrial upgrading, with a focus on future technologies, digital content, AI tools, AI operations, and related areas;

building a talent development system oriented toward employment and industrial upgrading, with a focus on future technologies, digital content, AI tools, AI operations, and related areas; AI Drone and Aerospace Applications: exploring commercial opportunities for AI in drone scheduling, aerospace data services, and related applications;

exploring commercial opportunities for AI in drone scheduling, aerospace data services, and related applications; AI IP Operations Platform: combining content production, well-known digital IP assets, interactive entertainment, and community operation capabilities to explore an AI-driven IP commercialization platform;

combining content production, well-known digital IP assets, interactive entertainment, and community operation capabilities to explore an AI-driven IP commercialization platform; AI Education: exploring AI curriculum, AI vocational skills training, and cross-border education cooperation for secondary schools, universities, and vocational education systems;

exploring AI curriculum, AI vocational skills training, and cross-border education cooperation for secondary schools, universities, and vocational education systems; AI Healthcare and Other Vertical Applications: evaluating the potential application of AI in health management, data analytics, user services, and other vertical scenarios.

The Company believes that the value of the AI application services matrix lies in its ability to create direct commercialization scenarios for end customers and enterprise customers, while also improving the utilization efficiency of the Company’s underlying compute, network, and data infrastructure.

V. Capital Markets Logic: Optical Technologies Are Becoming an Important Infrastructure Direction in the AI Era

The Company believes that global capital markets are increasingly focused on the importance of optics, photonic technologies, optical networks, and data transmission infrastructure. Recent market attention to leading companies in optical technologies, optical networking, and related sectors reflects investors’ renewed recognition of the “optical technology foundation” underlying AI, cloud services, data centers, and next-generation communications infrastructure.

AIFA believes that HyalRoute represents a more infrastructure-oriented layer of the optical communications value chain, including physical fiber-optic networks, cross-border data transmission, submarine cable capacity, international gateway connectivity, and regional optical network operating capabilities. These types of assets generally have the following characteristics:

Long construction cycles;

High regional licensing and operating barriers;

Scarce network coverage and cable landing station resources;

Recurring and sustained customer demand;

Applicability across multiple scenarios, including telecommunications, cloud services, data centers, AI computing, and enterprise networks; and

Long-term infrastructure asset characteristics.

The Company believes that as AI computing evolves from single-point compute capacity competition into integrated competition across “compute capacity + networks + data transmission + application scenarios,” control over cross-border optical networks and related infrastructure capabilities will help the Company establish a differentiated position within the future digital infrastructure value chain.

Management Commentary

AIFA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Li stated:

“The HyalRoute transaction is not just an asset acquisition, but an important starting point for AIFA’s long-term strategic upgrade. Through this transaction, we aim to gradually establish AI infrastructure capabilities with optical technologies at the core, and to develop a series of AI application scenarios on that foundation.

We believe fiber-optic communications infrastructure will continue to play a foundational role in supporting the next generation of global data transmission, AI computing, cloud connectivity, enterprise networks, data centers, and digital infrastructure development. Fiber networks are the transmission layer of the digital economy. As data traffic, bandwidth consumption, and cross-border connectivity demand continue to grow, scalable cross-border optical network capabilities will become an important competitive element for future technology platforms.

AIFA’s future direction is to build a future technology platform driven by optical technologies as the underlying foundation, supported by an AI infrastructure network, and powered by an AI application services matrix as its growth engine — forming a dual-engine model of ‘infrastructure + applications.’ We will advance transaction integration and strategic execution in a prudent, compliant, and disciplined manner, while continuing to focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.（AIFA）

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend” or “continue,” the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intention to request a hearing before the Panel; the expected stay of any suspension or delisting action pending such hearing; the Company’s ability to present a compliance plan and restore compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement; and the Company’s ability to file the Delinquent 10-K. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy; the outcome of the Nasdaq hearings panel process; market conditions, regulatory changes, operational challenges; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 9, 2025, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg