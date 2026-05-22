Rural America Has Been Left Behind for Decades. Ex-Wall Street Expert Says That Era Is Finally Ending

Washington, D.C., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, the federal government has poured billions of dollars into closing the digital divide between urban and rural America. The results have been disappointing. Tens of millions of Americans still struggle to get reliable internet service in their own homes.

James Altucher believes that era may finally be ending. Altucher has released a new free presentation explaining why he believes one satellite network could finally bring fast, reliable internet to every corner of the country, without a single new tower being built.

The Problem Washington Couldn’t Solve

Altucher’s presentation walks through the core reason rural America has been stuck on slow, unreliable connections for so long. Traditional internet infrastructure requires laying fiber, building towers, and digging trenches across vast areas of land. The economics don’t work for low-density areas, which means private telecom providers have no incentive to invest, and government subsidies have been unable to close the gap.

The result is millions of households who pay just as much as their urban counterparts for service that’s slower, less reliable, and often unavailable during bad weather.

A Network That Doesn’t Need Any of It

According to Altucher, one company has already solved the problem by skipping the ground entirely. The satellite network at the center of his presentation delivers internet from orbit, meaning it can reach anywhere in the world that has a clear view of the sky.

As he says in the presentation : “Whether you’re in Manhattan… or in a remote rural cabin… you’ll always have the chance to be connected to blazing speeds.”

Altucher describes the same network reaching workers on the world’s most remote farms in New Zealand… to the poorest African villages.

More than 6,750 satellites are already in orbit, and the network already serves over six million customers across more than 100 countries. According to Altucher, customer growth has been running at roughly 50% per year.

Why the Story Goes Beyond Rural America

Altucher believes the rural story is just the beginning. The same network that can reach a farm in Montana or a cabin in Alaska can also reach the billions of people around the world who have never had internet access at all.

As he puts it in the presentation : “There are 2.9 billion people globally who do NOT have any access to the internet, whatsoever.”

Altucher continues: “by connecting these people – many of whom live in remote, rural areas – it could help unlock trillions in further economic value.”

Why Altucher Believes the Timing Matters

Altucher says he released the presentation now because the satellite network is approaching a turning point. With the customer base growing rapidly and a major public offering on the horizon, he believes the next twelve months may decide who benefits most from the shift.

As Altucher describes it: “we’re talking about untold amounts of wealth on the line here… in an opportunity that I believe could be just as big as AOL, EarthLink or Comcast.”

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 70 million times. His research is followed by over 150,000 readers through Altucher’s Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.