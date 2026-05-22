Dividend Information

Serabi Gold plc (“Serabi” or the “Company”) (AIM: SRB, TSX: SBI, OTCQX: SRBIF), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that subject to the approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 June 2026, the payment details of the recommended final dividend will be as follows:

Issuer/Company Name Serabi Gold plc Security/Securities Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ISIN(s) GB00BG5NDX91 TIDM(s) SRB Ex-Date 25 June 2026 Record Date 26 June 2026 Pay Date 10 July 2026 Dividend Type (i.e. Final, Interim, Quarterly) Final dividend Dividend Amount and Currency 5.0 pence per ordinary share Currency of Dividend payment (eg GBP /USD) GBP to shareholders on the UK register

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Shareholders with a registered address in Canada will be paid in Canadian Dollars based on the closing Sterling: Canadian Dollar exchange rate on 30 June 2026.

Annual General Meeting

Notice for the Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2026 will be published on 22 May 2026.

About Serabi Gold plc

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to increase production to ~55,000 ounces in the 2026 with the ramp-up of the Coringa Gold mine. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development.

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621

Colm Howlin

Chief Financial Officer m +353 89 6078171

Andrew Khov m +1 647 885 4874

Vice President, Investor Relations &

Business Development

e contact@serabigold.com

www.serabigold.com

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

PEEL HUNT LLP

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Georgia Langoulant t +44 (0)20 7418 9000

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868

CAMARCO

Financial PR - Europe

Georgia Edmonds / Fergus Young t +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Assay Results

Assay results reported within this release include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and have not yet been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognized standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Notice

Beaumont Cornish Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as nominated adviser to the Company in relation to the matters referred herein. Beaumont Cornish Limited is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement and is not advising any other person and accordingly will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Beaumont Cornish Limited, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on X @Serabi_Gold

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