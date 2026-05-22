Costa Mesa, California, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - May 22, 2026 - -

As dogs continue to live longer due to improvements in veterinary care, nutrition awareness, and indoor living environments, more pet owners are paying closer attention to mobility-related changes associated with aging. Veterinary professionals and pet industry analysts have noted increased consumer interest in joint-focused nutrition products designed for senior dogs, particularly among larger breeds and aging companion animals experiencing changes in daily movement and activity levels.

Mobility concerns are commonly discussed among owners of elderly dogs as age-related stiffness, slower movement, and reduced physical activity become more noticeable over time. According to veterinary sources, many pet owners first observe these changes during routine daily activities such as climbing stairs, getting into vehicles, standing after rest, or participating in walks that were previously part of a dog's normal routine.

Industry data has also shown continued growth in the pet wellness category, particularly in products centered around long-term nutritional support for aging animals. Joint-related supplements have become one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader pet supplement market as owners increasingly look for ways to maintain consistent care routines for senior pets.

Within this trend, companies in the pet nutrition sector have continued expanding formulations that include widely recognized ingredients commonly associated with joint-focused supplementation. Glucosamine and chondroitin remain among the most frequently referenced ingredients in mobility-support products, while turmeric and other plant-based components have also become more common in canine supplement formulations.

Zenapet has announced continued emphasis on its Hip and Joint Superfood Supplement for Dogs as part of the company's broader focus on senior pet wellness and ingredient transparency. The company states that the supplement was developed for dog owners seeking an option that can be incorporated into daily feeding routines for aging dogs.

According to Zenapet, growing awareness around canine mobility has led many consumers to spend more time researching ingredients, sourcing standards, and product formulation practices before purchasing supplements for elderly pets. The company noted that educational interest around aging-related pet care topics has increased across digital channels over the past several years, especially among owners of larger breeds and dogs entering later stages of life.

"Many pet owners begin paying closer attention to mobility once they notice changes in everyday behavior," a Zenapet spokesperson said. "Discussions around senior dog wellness have become far more common, and consumers are increasingly interested in understanding what ingredients are included in products intended for aging pets."

Veterinary professionals often encourage dog owners to monitor gradual behavioral changes that may accompany aging. Reduced enthusiasm during walks, hesitation before jumping, and slower recovery after activity are among the signs commonly referenced in discussions surrounding senior dog mobility. While these changes may occur naturally over time, pet owners frequently explore nutritional adjustments and lifestyle modifications as part of broader long-term care routines.

In response to rising consumer attention surrounding canine wellness, many companies within the pet industry have also shifted toward more detailed ingredient labeling and simplified formulations. Transparency in sourcing and manufacturing practices has become an increasingly important factor among consumers evaluating pet supplement brands.

Zenapet states that its Hip and Joint Superfood Supplement for Dogs was created with a focus on combining commonly recognized joint-support ingredients with additional superfood components in a format intended for daily use. The company positions the product within the broader category of nutritional supplementation for senior dogs rather than as a replacement for veterinary care or medical treatment.

Market analysts expect the senior pet wellness category to remain a significant area of growth within the pet industry as dog ownership trends continue evolving. Longer pet lifespans, increased spending on companion animal care, and greater awareness of age-related wellness topics are all contributing to rising demand for products associated with daily mobility support routines.

Zenapet states that it plans to continue participating in educational conversations surrounding pet nutrition, ingredient awareness, and aging-related canine wellness as consumer interest in senior dog care continues to expand.

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For more information about Zenapet, contact the company here:



Zenapet

Caren Collins

info@zenapet.com